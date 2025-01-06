Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manchester Airport has closed again, after shutting down previously over the weekend, due to heavy snow.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester Airport reopened its runways on Sunday (5 January) after closing them in the early hours of the morning, but it warned of continued delays throughout the day. Manchester Airport said "some departures and arrivals may experience delays as our teams work to de-ice aircraft and clear walkways".

Today (Monday 6 January) the airport has announced it has it has “temporarily closed” its runways due to “heavy snow”. The airport posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Our runways are temporarily closed due to heavy snow, as our teams work hard to clear them as quickly as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The safety of our passengers is our top priority, and we appreciate your patience during this time. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and allow extra travel time today”.

Passengers who are already at the airport responding to the post questioning why they are currently “stuck” on planes. One person wrote: “And why are we still boarding? Got the announcement just when boarding started. Now we are stuck in the plane until 10 at least?!”.

The person added: “Captain said should be ok by 7am. Man airport staff seems to be hopeful and we can see them working hard outside. Fingers crossed”.

While another user said: “My wife on her way to Munich in Lufthansa been told will be 7 as well, her flight was due to go 6:25, they are sitting at the gate.” A third wrote: “I'm sat on one of your planes and there isn't, and hasn't been, any heavy snow. There is about half an inch of sludge on the ground. There are cars speeding all over the runway ffs.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has issued a yellow amber warning for snow and ice in Greater Manchester today. The Met Office said: “Further snow in places, along with icy stretches, leading to some disruption, especially to travel.”