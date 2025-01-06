Is Manchester Airport open now? Is the airport affected by snow after closing over weekend - latest updates as passengers 'stuck' on planes
Manchester Airport reopened its runways on Sunday (5 January) after closing them in the early hours of the morning, but it warned of continued delays throughout the day. Manchester Airport said "some departures and arrivals may experience delays as our teams work to de-ice aircraft and clear walkways".
Today (Monday 6 January) the airport has announced it has it has “temporarily closed” its runways due to “heavy snow”. The airport posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Our runways are temporarily closed due to heavy snow, as our teams work hard to clear them as quickly as possible.
“The safety of our passengers is our top priority, and we appreciate your patience during this time. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and allow extra travel time today”.
Passengers who are already at the airport responding to the post questioning why they are currently “stuck” on planes. One person wrote: “And why are we still boarding? Got the announcement just when boarding started. Now we are stuck in the plane until 10 at least?!”.
The person added: “Captain said should be ok by 7am. Man airport staff seems to be hopeful and we can see them working hard outside. Fingers crossed”.
While another user said: “My wife on her way to Munich in Lufthansa been told will be 7 as well, her flight was due to go 6:25, they are sitting at the gate.” A third wrote: “I'm sat on one of your planes and there isn't, and hasn't been, any heavy snow. There is about half an inch of sludge on the ground. There are cars speeding all over the runway ffs.“
