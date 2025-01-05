Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Birmingham Airport has claimed it will be "business as usual" today after it was forced to close due to heavy snow.

The Solihull travel hub said passengers should "allow plenty of time" but that flights remain on schedule. It comes after the airport closed for several hours this morning to allow workers to clear snow from the runway.

BHX, issuing an update three hours after announcing the closure, said: "BHX has re-opened its runway after snow clearing. The airport is working together with airline and handling agents to get passengers on their way following the snow closure. Please check our website and with your airline for the latest flight information."

On travel for the rest of today, BHX said staff had worked "throughout the night" to keep flight schedules on track. The airport wrote on social media platform X at 4am this morning (5 January): "As a result of resilience teams working throughout the night, the start up to the schedule remains business as usual.

"Passengers travelling to the airport are advised to allow plenty of time, we will continue to update passengers throughout the morning. Please check our website and with your airline for the latest flight information."

Currently only two departing flights are delayed from the airport. A flight to Marrakesh and Sharm El Sheikh are delayed. Only one arriving flight is cancelled and that is a flight from Rovaniemi.