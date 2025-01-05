Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heavy overnight snow and freezing rain is causing travel disruption across the UK.

Runways at Manchester and Liverpool John Lennon airports were temporarily closed this morning (Sunday 5 January) due to snowfall, leading to flight cancellations and delays. Manchester Airport has now reopened.

The airport posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Our runways are now open, but as a result of the earlier closure, some departures and arrivals may still experience delays as our teams work to de-ice aircraft and clear walkways. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and allow extra travel time today.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding”. Meanwhile, National Highways warned that up to 25cm of snow could affect roads in northern England.

Heavy overnight snow and freezing rain is causing travel disruption across the UK. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Overnight, snow covered north Wales, the north Midlands and stretching across all of Northern England. The coldest temperature was recorded in Loch Glascarnoch in Scotland at -11C.

Birmingham airport suspended operations for several hours overnight “for snow clearing and safety reasons”, but started the morning on schedule. Bristol airport reopened around 11pm after an earlier closure but warned of delays on Sunday morning. All the affected airports, and Belfast international airport, urged passengers to check with their airline.

UK Health Security Agency cold weather health alerts for all of England remain in place ahead of a week of low temperatures. Amber alerts were issued on Thursday and would run until Wednesday, meaning a rise in deaths was likely, the agency said.