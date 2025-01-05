Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heavy overnight snow has caused several major UK airports to close their runways.

The UK was plunged into chaos this weekend after an Arctic blast brought heavy snow, freezing rain, and ice that has shut roads, halted travel and caused power outages. Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds Bradford airports have been forced to shut their runways this morning (Sunday 5 January) due to snowy weather conditions, they announced on social media.

Birmingham Airport confirmed it has now reopened its runway after snow clearing, but passengers are advised to check with their airlines for updates. The airport suspended operations for several hours overnight “for snow clearing and safety reasons” but said it was on schedule for “business as usual” to start the morning. Bristol Airport also reopened at around 11pm after an earlier closure but warned of delays this morning due to aircraft being out of position.

All four affected airports and Belfast International Airport urged passengers to check with their airline. On the roads, National Highways warned up to 25cm of snow could hit roads in northern England, including the A628 Woodhead Pass, which connects Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire through the Peak District and was closed overnight in both directions between the A616 at Flouch and the A57 at Hollingworth, because of snow.

The A66 in County Durham and Cumbria was also closed between the M6 and A1M because of the conditions. As well as snow, National Highways warned rain may initially fall on frozen ground and lead to ice with areas of high ground, including the Cotswolds and Peak District, most at risk.