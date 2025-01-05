Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Several flights have been cancelled and delayed from two major London airports as heavy snow hits UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heathrow and Gatwick Airport have several flights delayed and cancelled this morning (Sunday 5 January) due to heavy snow. It comes as Manchester Airport and Liverpool John Lennon airport have closed their runways this morning due to the weather.

Birmingham Airport suspended operations for several hours overnight “for snow clearing and safety reasons” but said it was on schedule for “business as usual” to start the morning. It has since re-opened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bristol Airport reopened around 11pm last night after an earlier closure but warned of delays on Sunday morning due to aircraft being out of position. Leeds Bradford Airport said it had closed its runway this morning after disruption caused by heavy snowfall.

Several flights have been cancelled and delayed from two major London airports as heavy snow hits UK. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Three arriving flights have been cancelled this morning to Gatwick Airport. These are:

11.20am – Eastern Airways T3451 from Newquay – CANCELLED

12pm – easyJet EZY8680 from Amsterdam – CANCELLED

2.35pm – easyJet EZS8508 from Geneva – CANCELLED

Several departing flights from Gatwick Airport are disrupted. These are:

9.20am – TUI TOM4662 to Chambery – DELAYED to 10.30am – Gate info at 9.26am

10.25am – Azerbaijan Airlines J2108 to Baku – DELAYED to 10.55am – Gate info at 9.50am

11.50am – Eastern Airways T3452 to Newquay – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.45pm – British Airways BA2708 to Lanzarote – DELAYED to 2.05pm – Gate info at 1.25pm

3.45pm – British Airways BA2656 to Alicante – DELAYED to 4.15pm – Gate info at 3.35pm

5.50pm – British Airways BA2572 to Bordeaux – DELAYED to 6.22pm – Gate info at 5.42pm

For Heathrow Airport a flight from Atlanta, Newcastle upon Tyne, Manchester, Chicago and Zurich has been cancelled this morning. For departing flights, a flight to Chicago, Paris and Zurich has been cancelled.