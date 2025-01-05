Are there delays at Heathrow and Gatwick Airport today? Latest on major London airports as heavy snow causes flights to be cancelled
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Heathrow and Gatwick Airport have several flights delayed and cancelled this morning (Sunday 5 January) due to heavy snow. It comes as Manchester Airport and Liverpool John Lennon airport have closed their runways this morning due to the weather.
Birmingham Airport suspended operations for several hours overnight “for snow clearing and safety reasons” but said it was on schedule for “business as usual” to start the morning. It has since re-opened.
Bristol Airport reopened around 11pm last night after an earlier closure but warned of delays on Sunday morning due to aircraft being out of position. Leeds Bradford Airport said it had closed its runway this morning after disruption caused by heavy snowfall.
Three arriving flights have been cancelled this morning to Gatwick Airport. These are:
- 11.20am – Eastern Airways T3451 from Newquay – CANCELLED
- 12pm – easyJet EZY8680 from Amsterdam – CANCELLED
- 2.35pm – easyJet EZS8508 from Geneva – CANCELLED
Several departing flights from Gatwick Airport are disrupted. These are:
- 9.20am – TUI TOM4662 to Chambery – DELAYED to 10.30am – Gate info at 9.26am
- 10.25am – Azerbaijan Airlines J2108 to Baku – DELAYED to 10.55am – Gate info at 9.50am
- 11.50am – Eastern Airways T3452 to Newquay – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
- 1.45pm – British Airways BA2708 to Lanzarote – DELAYED to 2.05pm – Gate info at 1.25pm
- 3.45pm – British Airways BA2656 to Alicante – DELAYED to 4.15pm – Gate info at 3.35pm
- 5.50pm – British Airways BA2572 to Bordeaux – DELAYED to 6.22pm – Gate info at 5.42pm
For Heathrow Airport a flight from Atlanta, Newcastle upon Tyne, Manchester, Chicago and Zurich has been cancelled this morning. For departing flights, a flight to Chicago, Paris and Zurich has been cancelled.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.