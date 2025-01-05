Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flights are delayed at Bristol Airport as heavy snow continues to cause travel chaos.

Bristol Airport was forced to close last night (Saturday 4 January) due to the weather. At 11pm it posted an update saying that it had reopened.

The airport said: “The airport has reopened tonight but there are still challenging weather conditions. We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused. There may be delays on Sunday morning as some aircraft are out of position. Passengers are advised to check with their airline."

A number of flights that were meant to be landing at Bristol Airport last night (Saturday, January 4) were diverted following the day's snowfall. Flights had been diverted to Birmingham and one was diverted to Cardiff and others were then delayed or cancelled throughout the evening.

Flights are delayed at Bristol Airport as heavy snow continues to cause travel chaos. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

A 6.05pm departure to Paris this morning (Sunday 5 January) has been cancelled, as well at the 7.30pm flight to Edinburgh. Other scheduled arrivals at Bristol tonight have also been scrapped.

A Bristol Airport spokesperson BristoLive: “The Bristol Airport team are working hard on snow clearing but challenging weather means that flight operations have been suspended until later tonight. This will mainly impact inbound flights but any concerned customers are advised to contact their airline for more information."

Currently six departing flights from the airport are delayed. A flight to Lanzarote, Paris CDG, Lisbon, Newcastle and Glasgow are delayed.

Passengers at Bristol Airport complained of delays to flights, with one traveller describing the situation at around 3am on Sunday morning as a "shambles" with "huge delays and absolute chaos in the baggage hall". A spokesperson for the airport apologised for the delays to luggage delivery and said ground agents were working "as quickly as possible".