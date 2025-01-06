Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trains are cancelled and disrupted today as the Environment Agency has issued 166 flood warnings after a weekend of heavy snow.

Flooding has forced the closure of all railway lines between Derby and both Nottingham and East Midlands Parkway today (Monday 6 January). This is affecting CrossCountry and East Midlands Railway services.

The operators are also disrupted by flooding closing all lines between Peterborough and Leicester. Southeastern trains are unable to run from Ramsgate or Margate towards London via Canterbury West because of a fallen tree.

Flooding near Hooton, Cheshire, means Merseyrail’s Chester services are suspended while Ellesmere Port services will run as far as Hooton. Great Western Railway said its trains between Bristol Parkway and Gloucester are running at a reduced speed because of “heavy rain flooding the railway”.

TransPennine Express said severe weather is causing the same issue for its services between Barnetby and Scunthorpe in Lincolnshire. Transport for Wales said a fallen tree is blocking the line between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llandudno Junction in North Wales.

The line between Wrexham and Shrewsbury is closed because of a landslip in the Gobowen area. Flooding means services between Manchester and North Wales are only able to operate between Warrington Bank Quay and Manchester.

Train services being disrupted comes as the Environment Agency (EA) has issued 166 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 299 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, across England as of 8am on Monday. At the same point, National Resources Wales had issued three flood warnings and 34 flood alerts.

It comes after most of the UK saw heavy snow or icy rainfall over the weekend. Major airports closed their runways for several hours due to heavy snow, while there were stranded vehicles and collisions which blocked key roads across northern England.

The EA said a combination of melting snow and rain could lead to “significant river flooding” in areas of Lancashire and Warwickshire on Monday, and it advised people to stay away from swollen rivers and to not drive through flood water. Warwickshire Police said early on Monday that a stretch of the A46 was shut in both directions due to flooding. The force said in a statement: “The northbound section has been shut at Sherbourne and Longbridge, while the southbound section has been shut from Stanks to prevent traffic entering.”