Is Heathrow and Gatwick Airport open? Latest updates on major London airports as heavy snow causes flight cancellations and delays
Airports including Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol temporarily closed over the weekend due to heavy snow. Major London airports including Heathrow and Gatwick remained open, and are still open today (Monday 6 January).
However, flights are delayed and cancelled from the two major London airports today. Last night there was a 24.7C disparity between the highest and lowest temperatures across the UK.
In Loch Glascarnoch in Scotland, temperatures dropped as low as -13.3C, while in St James's Park in London, they reached as high as 11.4. The Met Office said it was "definitely unusual to have such an extreme difference and to see such a stark contrast" in temperatures when discussing the weekend's disparities.
Heathrow Airport
Listed below are all the cancelled flights from the airport today.
Departures:
- 09:50 flight to New York City - cancelled
- 13:30 flight to Charlotte - cancelled
Several departing flights are also delayed today. Passengers are advised to check Heathrow’s website and enquire with their airline.
Arrivals:
- 12:00 flight from San Francisco - cancelled
Gatwick Airport
Listed below are all the cancelled flights from the airport today.
Departures:
There are no cancelled departure flights today.
Arrivals:
