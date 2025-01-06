Is Heathrow and Gatwick Airport open? Latest updates on major London airports as heavy snow causes flight cancellations and delays

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Flights are cancelled and delayed from major London airports after heavy snow caused travel chaos over the weekend.

Airports including Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol temporarily closed over the weekend due to heavy snow. Major London airports including Heathrow and Gatwick remained open, and are still open today (Monday 6 January).

However, flights are delayed and cancelled from the two major London airports today. Last night there was a 24.7C disparity between the highest and lowest temperatures across the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Loch Glascarnoch in Scotland, temperatures dropped as low as -13.3C, while in St James's Park in London, they reached as high as 11.4. The Met Office said it was "definitely unusual to have such an extreme difference and to see such a stark contrast" in temperatures when discussing the weekend's disparities.

Several flights are cancelled and delayed from major London airports after heavy snow caused travel chaos over the weekend. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)Several flights are cancelled and delayed from major London airports after heavy snow caused travel chaos over the weekend. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)
Several flights are cancelled and delayed from major London airports after heavy snow caused travel chaos over the weekend. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Heathrow Airport

Listed below are all the cancelled flights from the airport today.

Departures:

  • 09:50 flight to New York City - cancelled
  • 13:30 flight to Charlotte - cancelled

Several departing flights are also delayed today. Passengers are advised to check Heathrow’s website and enquire with their airline.

Arrivals:

  • 12:00 flight from San Francisco - cancelled

Gatwick Airport

Listed below are all the cancelled flights from the airport today.

Departures:

There are no cancelled departure flights today.

Arrivals:

  • 09:05 flight from Lisbon - cancelled
  • 09:25 flight from Newquay - cancelled
Related topics:Gatwick AirportLondonAirportsHeathrowSnowfall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice