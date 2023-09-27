Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adverts for a trio of cosmetic clinics in Turkey have been banned in the UK for “irresponsibly trivialising” the decision to go abroad for surgery.

An ad for AsproMED, seen in May, read: “Are you ready to unleash your inner beauty, dear friend? Look no further than AsproMED, your trusted partner in the realm of medical tourism! Let us guide you towards the path of radiant transformation!”

The ad included a photo of a slim woman holding a balloon while she pointed to her stomach, together with a smaller illustration of a gastric balloon in a stomach, while text underneath stated: “4, 5 Stars Hotel + Travel to Istanbul + Professional Team.” A further image featured the Hagia Sophia skyline with several boats in front of it.

The second ad, for ClinicHaus Health, featured the caption “Rhinoplasty surgery, one of the most successful doctors in the world … Fill out the form now for the big summer campaign VIP transfer 5 star package Holiday in the most beautiful city in the world.”

A third ad for Erdem Clinic stated: “Don’t let your nose overshadow your face. Get the look you dream of with nose job treatment. Choose to be the greater beauty that you can be,” while additional text offered up to 30% discounts on combined operations.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) investigated the ads, all paid for on Facebook and seen in May, for making irresponsible claims and misleadingly omitting information about the need for medical pre-consultations.

The AsproMed and Erdem clinics did not respond to the ASA’s investigations. ClinicHaus Health said it had legal certification and authorisation from the Turkish government, and as part of the medical tourism industry offered summer deals from time to time.

Meta said it did not have any comment on the ads.

An ASA spokesman said: “We know that consumers are increasingly looking at going abroad for cosmetic surgery due to cost or ease of access and, while many people may be happy with the results, there are still inherent risks.