TV GP reveals little-known effect of colder temperatures on heart health

Dr Punam is warning Brits to take care of their heart health in the colder months

With the nights’ drawing in and the weather turning colder, it’s a sign that winter will soon be upon us.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the seasonal changes in mind, TV GP Dr Punam Krishan, working with stairlift and home lift brand Stannah, says that when temperatures drop, it's a good idea to keep your heart health in mind.

She says: “Cold weather can potentially place a strain on the cardiovascular system. When the body is exposed to low temperatures, blood vessels constrict to preserve core body heat – as such, the heart pumps harder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important to avoid physical exertion or exercise in these conditions, especially at an older age or with related pre-existing conditions.

Chillier temperatures can put strain on the heart as it needs to pump harder

Symptoms and signs of cold temperature-related heart stress to watch out for include: Chest pain or tightness, unusual shortness of breath, extreme fatigue when out in the cold, irregular heartbeat or palpitations and pale or blue tinted skin.

“These signs can mean that the cardiovascular system is under stress”, says Dr Punam, “older people or people with heart conditions may not detect these symptoms as easily so it’s important to be vigilant as the weather gets colder.”

How to protect your heart health in low temperatures

“Make sure you are wearing warm clothes and layering them to keep warmer air in”, Dr Punam advises, “and keep your extremities covered with gloves, hats and thick, warm footwear.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Punam says heart health can be sustained via consistent, sustainable habits like eating heart-healthy fruit and veg, whole grains, oily fish and unsalted nuts

The TV GP also recommends avoiding sudden extreme changes in temperature and to stay inside heated buildings ‘as much as possible’. To keep the upstairs of your home warm, as hot air rises, make sure your windows are sealed properly to ensure it doesn’t escape.

Dr Punam adds: “Overall, heart health is also built on consistent, sustainable habits. Do your best to stay active indoors and eat heart-healthy foods which include plenty of fruit and veg, whole grains, oily fish and unsalted nuts.

“Maintain a consistent sleep schedule as poor sleep can also impact cardiovascular wellness and try to keep your stress levels down through breathing exercises, mindfulness and simple rest.”