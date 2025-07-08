UK's wellness revolution: Gen Z leads the charge towards healthier living

The rise of wellness

Younger generations are leading the way with a wellness revolution, according to a survey from L&G.

A new poll, of 2,000 people, shows Gen Z is prioritising physical health, mental wellbeing and healthier habits more than older generations.

A shift in alcohol habits

Younger generations are driving this shift, with just 13% of Gen Z identifying as regular drinkers compared to 23% across the general population.

These figures highlight the rising “sober curious” movement. Nearly a quarter (24%) of drinkers have replaced alcohol with functional or wellness drinks, a trend especially pronounced among younger demographics, with 45% of 18-24-year-olds and 53% of 25-34-year-olds making this switch. Additionally, according to The Drinkaware Monitor 2024, 71% of UK drinkers now incorporate drink-free days into their routines.

This trend is echoed more broadly, with over half of all drinkers (54%) saying they’ve reduced their alcohol intake in the past 12 months. Key motivations include improving physical health (51%), saving money (34%), and getting better sleep (29%).

Digital wellness on the rise

Gen Z is also leading the way in digital wellbeing, with nearly one in five (17%) regularly taking digital detoxes, consciously unplugging from screens to safeguard their mental health. This proactive approach is especially crucial when you consider the average person now spends around six hours daily staring at screens.

This mindful mindset also aligns with other trends: 62% of 25–34-year-olds regularly engage in physical fitness, while 53% of all respondents listed healthy eating as their most important wellness habit.

What does ‘wellness’ mean today?

As physical health remains important, the data shows an increasingly holistic approach to wellbeing. The most valued wellness habits among respondents were: Healthy eating (53%), Outdoor time (36%), and Mental wellbeing/mindfulness (36%).

These findings reflect a growing commitment to holistic wellbeing, where emotional and mental health are just as important as exercise or diet.

Spending on wellness

While interest in wellness is widespread, financial investment in it varies significantly across the UK. Londoners top the charts, spending an average of £60.70 per month, nearly double the national average of £35.08.

However, in some areas, investment remains low, with 50% of people in Wales saying they spend nothing on wellness each month. This regional divide points to both opportunity and challenge in making wellness more accessible nationwide.

Seasonal surge – but wellness is here to stay

Summer is officially wellness season, with 30% of Brits feeling most motivated to improve their health during the warmer months. Among 25–34-year-olds, that number jumps to 67%, with healthy eating (60%) being the top seasonal goal.

But wellness isn’t just for sunny days. With the rise of online workouts, mindfulness apps, and home-cooked meals, people are increasingly looking for sustainable year-round wellness solutions that suit all budgets and lifestyles.

James Shattock, Managing Director UK Protection, said: “At L&G we see first-hand how long-term lifestyle choices can shape not just health outcomes, but also financial resilience and overall quality of life. The growing shift towards more mindful living, led by younger generations, is a positive and powerful cultural change.From drinking less to moving more and taking regular screen breaks, these everyday habits can make a real difference.”

For more information, please visit here: https://www.legalandgeneral.com/insurance/life-insurance/the-wellness-revolution/