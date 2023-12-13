Checking your phone is the absolute last thing you should be doing.

There are plenty of things we can do to try and get a good night's sleep.

Not eating or drinking caffeine, having a hot bath - some people even have nightly routines to help them drift off to Dreamland. But for others, getting a full rest overnight can be challenging, especially if you suffer from stress or anxiety.

But if you do wake up in the night, one thing in particular is sure to stop you from getting back to sleep.

Dr Biquan Luo, CEO of LumosTech, said checking your phone is the worst thing you can do in the middle of the night. She said: "Checking the time can increase stress and make it harder to sleep. Additionally, if you check the time on your phone, the contents of the phone may be too stimulating, which further prevents you from relaxing and falling asleep.

"If you can't fall back asleep after 10 or 15 minutes, it's time to get out of bed. Try going to a quiet and comfortable place at home, like the couch, and engage in a quiet, low-stimulation activity, such as reading a book or doing a calming activity, until you feel sleepy again - then return to bed."