Campaigners are urging the government to step up - especially to help out children.

Eating healthy can be even tougher with ruined taste buds. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

Ultra-processed foods are destroying our taste buds - and children are the worst affected by this.

Foods that are considered "ultra-processed" have been a hot topic this year, from cakes and biscuits to crisps. These foods are packed with emulsifiers, additives, salt and sugar.

A new campaign is calling upon the government to take action, ensuring children get their share of fruit and veg. It comes as a report from First Steps Nutrition Trust said that high levels of ultra-processed food consumption in infancy “undermines taste development”.

Director Dr Vicky Sibson said: "“It is now commonplace that many babies and young children in the UK are being fed large amounts of ultra-processed foods from the start of their lives. There is robust evidence that this will be harmful to their health in the short and long term, including promoting excess weight gain.

Soil Association campaign coordinator Cathy Cliff added: “We are deeply concerned about the influence of the food and drink industry over UK health policy. Our government is actively promoting ultra-processed foods to cash-strapped families while MPs are walking out of parliament carrying giant bars of Cadbury’s chocolate. Why does the UK government think this is appropriate?

“Ultra-processed foods make up almost two-thirds of British children’s diets. And yet the Food Scanner app continues to tell families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis that biscuits, energy drinks and other products with no nutritional value are good choices.

“Our government should be more concerned about kids’ health and the impact on the NHS than corporate profits. Other countries are taking action to help citizens reduce consumption of ultra-processed foods and, after two years of campaigning, we’re pleased the government’s Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition is now reviewing the evidence linking these foods to poor health.

“But we need action and the very least our government should do is remove their endorsement from these foods.”

A study earlier this year found that some ultra-processed foods increase the risk of people suffering a combination of diseases such as cancer and diabetes. Researchers involved in the study included several from the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the specialised cancer agency of the World Health Organisation.