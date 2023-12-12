Eating the right fruit can have a huge impact on your health. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

Fruit is a critical part of everyone's diet.

It provides us with an abundance of nutrients and vitamins, keeping us healthy and fending off illness and disease. However, some fruits are more effective than others.

Now, a cardiologist at Eating Well has identified four fruits that will contribute to lowering your blood pressure. Here are four fruits that, according to Dr David Sabgir, will have the biggest impact.

Bananas

“Bananas are a good source of potassium, which has been shown to help manage hypertension and is recognized for its ability to reduce the effects of sodium in the body and to alleviate tension in the walls of the blood vessels,” Dr Sabgir said.

Incorporate more bananas into your diet by trying recipes like avocado and banana smoothies or a chocolate-coconut banana split.

Avocados

Dr Sabgir has taken a firm pro-avocado stance due to their significant health benefits.

“Not only do avocados contain both dietary fiber and unsaturated fats, which have both been linked to cardiovascular health, they contain 250 milligrams of potassium per serving, which is one-third of a medium avocado,” he said. “And a diet rich in potassium helps to offset some of sodium’s harmful effects on blood pressure.”

Avocados are perhaps best used on toast, in salads or as the base for guacamole.

Berries

Whether you prefer raspberries, blueberries or blackberries, berries may help with high blood pressure, according to Dr Sabgir.

He said: “Berries contain antioxidants, including anthocyanins which research suggests can help lower blood pressure." In a 2021 study published by Molecular Nutrition and Food Research, scientists found a connection between higher total intakes of anthocyanins and a reduced heart disease risk.

Kiwi

The furry fruit rounds out the list, thanks to its heart-healthy vitamins. “A good source of vitamin C, kiwis can help reduce blood pressure in those with primary hypertension,” Dr Sabgir said. “Recent research has found that a daily serving of kiwi can reduce systolic blood pressure.”