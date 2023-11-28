You can buy broccoli for less than £1 in supermarkets - and Dr Sara says it's definitely bang for your buck.

Broccoli is also thought to help combat type 2 diabetes. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

We all know that eating fruit and vegetables is good for us.

The vegetable in question? It's broccoli, which is cheap and readily available in supermarkets.

Speaking on the show, Dr Sara said: "It [broccoli] is cheap, it’s easily accessible, bit it’s brilliant. It’s got a chemical called sulforaphane in it and it’s been shown that this is an antioxidant and an anti-inflammatory. Within hours of eating broccoli you’ll find those levels go up in your bloodstream and they help with our immune defences.

"It also contains vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin K, and other nutrients. For example vitamin A is good for eyes, you need it for a reduced risk of cataracts, for age related macular degeneration, so poor eyesight as we grow older."