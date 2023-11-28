This Morning: Dr Sara recommends "brilliant" broccoli to help you live a longer life
You can buy broccoli for less than £1 in supermarkets - and Dr Sara says it's definitely bang for your buck.
We all know that eating fruit and vegetables is good for us.
But now, one humble vegetable has been placed on a pedestal by a TV doctor - who suggests it could actually help you to live longer. Doctor Sara Kayat, who appeared on ITV's This Morning, says this vegetable contains so many nutrients that there's no excuse not to eat it as part of your diet.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The vegetable in question? It's broccoli, which is cheap and readily available in supermarkets.
Speaking on the show, Dr Sara said: "It [broccoli] is cheap, it’s easily accessible, bit it’s brilliant. It’s got a chemical called sulforaphane in it and it’s been shown that this is an antioxidant and an anti-inflammatory. Within hours of eating broccoli you’ll find those levels go up in your bloodstream and they help with our immune defences.
"It also contains vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin K, and other nutrients. For example vitamin A is good for eyes, you need it for a reduced risk of cataracts, for age related macular degeneration, so poor eyesight as we grow older."
Sulforaphane has been scientifically proven to reduce the risk of multiple forms of cancer, with the multitude of vitamins helping your skin, gut, heart and more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.