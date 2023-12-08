"I've mastered all the moves. The pizza toss, the tornado, the scorpion, the oopsie-doodle..."

Losing weight after Christmas doesn't have to be a slog - these exercises could make it fun instead. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

The holiday season is a time of joy, celebration, and indulgence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's time to embark on a journey of fun and fitness to help you kick-start 2024 with a healthier you. Here are eight enjoyable ways to lose weight after the festive period.

Dancing

Put on your favorite tunes and dance like nobody's watching! Dancing is a fantastic way to burn calories and elevate your mood. Whether you prefer a high-energy Zumba class or a solo dance party in your living room, moving to the beat can make exercise feel like a celebration.

Outdoor adventures

Instead of hitting the gym, take your workout outdoors. Whether it's a brisk walk, a scenic hike, or a bike ride through the park, fresh air and nature can make exercise feel like an enjoyable escape. Grab a friend or your furry companion to make it a social event.

Try a new sport

Make fitness fun by exploring a new sport or activity. Whether it's tennis, rock climbing, or even trampolining, engaging in a sport you enjoy can turn exercise into a thrilling adventure. Look for local clubs or classes to meet new people who share your interests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For this reporter, the sport of choice is fencing - it requires quick, sharp movements that keep you on your toes, and even a 19st heavyweight like myself can do well in that arena.

Healthy cooking challenges

Turn your kitchen into a fitness playground by experimenting with healthy recipes. Challenge yourself to cook nutritious and delicious meals, discovering the joy of preparing food that's good for both your taste buds and your waistline. Involve family and friends in your culinary adventures for added motivation.

Oddball fitness classes

Spice up your exercise routine by trying unconventional fitness classes. From aerial yoga to hula hooping, there are countless unique options that can turn your workout into an entertaining experience. The key is to find something that excites you and keeps you coming back for more.

Fun fitness challenges

Make losing weight a game by setting personal challenges. Whether it's completing a certain number of steps each day, mastering a new yoga pose, or gradually increasing your running distance, turning your fitness journey into a series of achievements can be both rewarding and enjoyable. The "Couch to 5k" app could be a good place to start here.

Make it competitive

Advertisement

Advertisement

Challenge friends, family, or coworkers to a friendly fitness competition. Set achievable goals, track your progress, and celebrate victories together. The camaraderie and healthy competition can be a powerful motivator, turning weight loss into a shared adventure.

Try some yoga