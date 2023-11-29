A Jarrow grandad has transformed his life after he has lost almost eight stone in weight with Slimming World.

Before and after as Shaun drops almost eight stone in weight.

Shaun Barnes, from Jarrow, is celebrating a new lease of life after he has managed to drop almost eight stone in weight with the help of Slimming World. The dad-of-four, who is also a grandad-of-one, has gone from a waist size of 52 to 36 and hopes that his story will inspire others to start their own weight loss journey.

Shaun, who is a carer, first joined Slimming World five years ago and initially lost a lot of weight but he put it back on during the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to him re-joining in November 2022. He has revealed that his family was at the forefront of his mind and the inspiration behind his weight loss journey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun commented: "I wanted to lose weight for myself so I could be a better person because I have a family that needs me.

"I was no good being the way I was so I needed to get healthy and fitter to be there for them, as well as myself.

"Before re-joining Slimming World, I was overweight, unhealthy, breathless, depressed but I kept going for my family, I treated how I was feeling like a hidden illness.

"I could hardly walk 300 yards without needing to stop and sit down for a break, my cholesterol was high and I was on the borderline of being diagnosed with diabetes.

Shaun has revealed that his old diet was full of takeaways and food that was "quick and easy".

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Now I've lost the weight, I honestly couldn't feel better within myself - I feel like a new person. It feels like I could now live for 20 years longer to spend with my family and grandson."

Before he started his weight loss journey, Shaun stated that he had no passion for food as his diet was made up of mainly takeaways and anything that was "quick and easy".

Now Shaun looks at the food he used to eat and finds ways to make it much healthier, for example using low-fat chicken mince to make chicken burgers or half-boiling chips before putting them in an air fryer. The 48-year-old has praised the Slimming World group at Hedley Community Hall, in Hebburn, for their support and is urging anyone else who is struggling with their weight to join.

Shaun now has a new lease of life as he looks forward to being there for his family.

He added: "I hope that this might help anyone to start a journey that they may not want to do. I just want to say, don't be ashamed of joining Slimming World as the group is there for support and encouragement, not judgement. I love my group, it keeps you going and it is like having a second family - plus what you learn when you are there is great."