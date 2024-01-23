What kind of cough do I have? Symptoms of chesty cough, pneumonia, Covid and chest infections explained
From cold and flu to pneumonia, here are the symptoms to look out for.
In the midst of winter, we can often find ourselves catching all manner of illnesses.
Colds, flu and coughs are often rampant at this time of year. Although the average cough lasts around 18 days it can be difficult to determine whether your cough is in fact, "just a cough", or if there is a potentially serious cause that needs reviewing by a medical professional.
Dr Malathy Munisamy, a clinical research physician involved in respiratory research at Mac Clinical Research, has given this guide to National World to help you determine what type of cough you have.
"If your cough lasts three weeks or more, you should book a visit to see your GP," Dr Munisamy said. "Standard coughs, which are often ‘harmless’, settle on their own within a couple of weeks.
"A cough is simply the body's natural response to any irritations within the airways."
Cold and flu
Sore throat with a cough that sometimes produces yellow phlegm
Headaches
Muscle aches
Sneezing
Increased temperature/fever
Post-nasal drip
Dry or tickly cough, usually presenting white mucus
Feeling of mucus dripping down the throat
Can cause the throat to feel sore and swollen
Chest infection
A chesty cough
Wheezing, shortness of breath and chest pain
High temperature, aching muscles, fatigue and headaches
Lots of dark yellow or green mucus
Covid
A new continuous cough, which means you cough a lot for more than an hour or have three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours
A high temperature
A loss or change to your sense of smell or taste
Shortness of breath and/or a sore throat
Tiredness, runny nose, diarrhoea
Pneumonia
A wet cough, sometimes with foul-smelling green or yellow mucus
Shortness of breath, chest pain, and a wheezing noise when you breathe
A high temperature
Aches and pains and feeling very tired
Loss of appetite
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
Shortness of breath and a persistent cough
Wheezing and chest tightness
Fatigue and frequent respiratory infections
Increased amounts of mucus, commonly coloured brown
Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)
Shortness of breath and a persistent dry, hacking cough
Chest discomfort or chest pain
Fatigue and unintentional weight loss
Clubbing of the fingers and toes
Producing a brown or red-tinged phlegm
Lung cancer
Constant coughing and shortness of breath
May also experience shoulder pain, loss of appetite, weight loss, or pain when you take in a deep breath
Coughing up blood or a pink/red phlegm
