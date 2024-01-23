Coughing might not be a sign of flu or Covid-19 - it could even mean you have tuberculosis. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

In the midst of winter, we can often find ourselves catching all manner of illnesses.

Colds, flu and coughs are often rampant at this time of year. Although the average cough lasts around 18 days it can be difficult to determine whether your cough is in fact, "just a cough", or if there is a potentially serious cause that needs reviewing by a medical professional.

Dr Malathy Munisamy, a clinical research physician involved in respiratory research at Mac Clinical Research, has given this guide to National World to help you determine what type of cough you have.

"If your cough lasts three weeks or more, you should book a visit to see your GP," Dr Munisamy said. "Standard coughs, which are often ‘harmless’, settle on their own within a couple of weeks.

"A cough is simply the body's natural response to any irritations within the airways."

Cold and flu

Sore throat with a cough that sometimes produces yellow phlegm

Headaches

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Increased temperature/fever

Post-nasal drip

Dry or tickly cough, usually presenting white mucus

Feeling of mucus dripping down the throat

Can cause the throat to feel sore and swollen

Chest infection

A chesty cough

Wheezing, shortness of breath and chest pain

High temperature, aching muscles, fatigue and headaches

Lots of dark yellow or green mucus

Covid

A new continuous cough, which means you cough a lot for more than an hour or have three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours

A high temperature

A loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

Shortness of breath and/or a sore throat

Tiredness, runny nose, diarrhoea

Pneumonia

A wet cough, sometimes with foul-smelling green or yellow mucus

Shortness of breath, chest pain, and a wheezing noise when you breathe

A high temperature

Aches and pains and feeling very tired

Loss of appetite

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Shortness of breath and a persistent cough

Wheezing and chest tightness

Fatigue and frequent respiratory infections

Increased amounts of mucus, commonly coloured brown

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)

Shortness of breath and a persistent dry, hacking cough

Chest discomfort or chest pain

Fatigue and unintentional weight loss

Clubbing of the fingers and toes

Producing a brown or red-tinged phlegm

Lung cancer

Constant coughing and shortness of breath

May also experience shoulder pain, loss of appetite, weight loss, or pain when you take in a deep breath