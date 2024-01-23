Michelle Milton, from Essex, is begging doctors for an amputation as her leg "oozes pus" every single day. (Picture: SWNS)

A mum-of-two is begging doctors to amputate her leg as "every day is filled with agony".

Michelle Milton, 40, lost half her thigh and has been through 55 surgeries after a scratch from a fishing line became infected. The wound oozes pus and the Essex woman is constantly in and out of hospital for tissue removal, skin grafts and more.

Her ordeal began on August 18, 2019, on a fishing trip when a line in her front pocket pierced her right thigh. Doctors battled to fight the infection but were forced to cut into Michelle's thigh after she became resistant to the antibiotics.

Michelle, from Stanford-le-Hope, said: "I never thought a fishing line could cause so much damage. I just want my leg off - every day is filled with agony and I've begged them to take it off.

"I can barely walk or sit down, there's going to be nothing left of me.

"I'm mentally and physically drained, pus is constantly leaking from my body - I'm scared I'm going to die, I'm so poorly."

Michelle has become resistant to antibiotics - and so has received dozens of hospital treatments for her leg. (Picture: SWNS)

Medics have revealed the infection is now spreading down her right leg - they have warned this would also have to be removed if an amputation were to go ahead.

The mum-of-two has been fitted with a portable vacuum sack to suck out the pus that is continuously oozing from her leg. Michelle is also in hospital awaiting results over a potential blood clot in her leg.

Michelle - who is mum to Jade, 17, and son, 20 - said: "I don't know how much more I can take. Nothing seems to work, none of the treatments help at all.