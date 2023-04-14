What is dengue fever?

Dengue fever "is a virus found in many parts of the world and is usually not serious", said Dr Babak Ashrafi at Asda Online Doctor.

Ashrafi said it was "a very common condition associated with travelling".

According to the NHS, it is most common in tropical areas including parts of Africa and Asia, Central and South America, the Caribbean, the Pacific islands and some southern areas of North America. You can also catch it in some parts of southern Europe during certain times of the year.

"Dengue fever is passed by infected mosquito bites," Dr Ashrafi explained, and you cannot contract dengue from another person.