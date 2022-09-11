Around 26 million people in England will be eligible for an autumn Covid booster in the coming weeks

The Covid autumn vaccine programme continues to be rolled out, but when can those aged 65 and over get the booster jab?

Here’s what you need to know.

When can those aged 65 and over get the Covid booster jab?

Those aged 65 and over in England are now being invited to book their Covid booster jab.

They can do so either online or via 111. Bookings can be done online or over the phone as long as the person had their last Covid jab at least three months ago.

Who else can get the Covid booster jab now?

The NHS is also offering appointments to carers and pregnant women as the vaccine rollout continues.

Those aged 75 and over, the severely immunosuppressed and frontline health and care workers have been able to book a booster since last week.

NHS director of vaccinations and screening, Steve Russell, said: “There is no room for complacency in keeping Covid-19 on the back foot and this autumn booster will help protect those most at risk.

“From today those aged 65 and over, pregnant women and carers are now able to get their jab.

“If you are one of those eligible, it is as important as ever to get your next dose, so please do come forward as soon as possible.”

Who else will be eligible to receive the booster jab?

Those who will be able to receive a Covid boost jab this autumn include:

all adults aged 50 years and over

those aged 5 to 49 years in a clinical risk group , including pregnant women

, including pregnant women those aged 5 to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression

those aged 16 to 49 years who are carers

residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults

frontline health and social care workers

Which vaccine will I get?

The JCVI has recommended the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine for the booster programme.

The JCVI reviewed data on booster responses from different combinations of Covid-19 vaccines, which showed that both these vaccines are well tolerated as a booster dose and will provide a strong immune response.

This is irrespective of which vaccine was given as a primary dose.

The vaccines advised for use in the autumn booster programme are:

For adults aged 18 years and above:

Moderna mRNA (Spikevax) bivalent Omicron BA.1/Original ‘wild-type’ vaccine

Moderna mRNA (Spikevax) Original ‘wild-type’ vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA (Comirnaty) Original ‘wild-type’ vaccine

in exceptional circumstances, the Novavax Matrix-M adjuvanted wild-type vaccine (Nuvaxovid) may be used when no alternative clinically suitable UK-approved Covid-19 vaccine is available

For people aged 12 to 17 years:

Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA (Comirnaty) Original ‘wild-type’ vaccine

For people aged 5 to 11 years: