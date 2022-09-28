Who is eligible for a free flu jab 2022? How to book NHS vaccine, where to get one, and side effects
Boots, Tesco and Lloyds Pharmacy are just some of the locations offering the flu jab this year
People across the UK can now book their 2022 flu jab at GP surgeries and pharmacies.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Who is eligible for a free flu jab?
The flu vaccine is given free on the NHS to people who:
- are 65 and over (including those who will be 65 by 31 March 2023)
- have certain health conditions
- are pregnant
- are in long-stay residential care
- receive a carer’s allowance, or are the main carer for an older or disabled person who may be at risk if you get sick
- live with someone who is more likely to get a severe infection due to a weakened immune system, such as someone living with HIV, someone who has had a transplant, or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis
- are frontline health workers
- are social care workers who cannot get the vaccine through an occupational health scheme at work
Starting from mid-October, people aged 50 years old or over (including those who will be 50 years old by 31 March 2023) can have a free NHS flu vaccine.
However, if you’re in this age group and have a long-term health condition that puts you at risk from flu, you do not have to wait until mid-October.
What long-term health conditions qualify for a free flu jab?
The flu vaccine is offered free on the NHS to anyone with a serious long-term health condition, including:
- respiratory conditions, such as asthma (needing steroid inhaler or tablets), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including emphysema and bronchitis
- diabetes
- heart conditions, such as coronary heart disease or heart failure
- being very overweight – a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or above
- chronic kidney disease
- liver disease, such as hepatitis
- neurological conditions, such as Parkinson’s disease, motor neurone disease, multiple sclerosis (MS), or cerebral palsy
- a learning disability
- problems with your spleen, for example, sickle cell disease, or if you have had your spleen removed
- a weakened immune system as the result of conditions such as HIV and AIDS, or taking medicines such as steroid tablets or chemotherapy
You can have the NHS flu vaccine at:
- your GP surgery
- a pharmacy offering the service
- your midwifery service if you’re pregnant
If you have your flu vaccine at a pharmacy, you do not have to tell the GP. The pharmacist should tell them.
How can I book my flu jab?
To book your NHS flu jab you can ring your doctor’s surgery to be booked in for an appointment.
Those who are eligible for a flu jab on the NHS may receive a letter or a phone call to remind them to book in for their flu jab.
Alternatively, you can book your flu jab at your local pharmacy or some may offer walk-in appointments.
Can I get the flu vaccine privately?
Adults who are not eligible for a flu vaccine on the NHS can pay for a flu vaccine privately.
The flu vaccine may be available from pharmacies or in supermarkets and is provided on a private patient basis. The vaccine can cost up to £20.
Is there anyone who should not have the vaccine?
The NHS explains that most adults can have the injected flu vaccine, but you should avoid it if you have had a serious allergic reaction to a vaccine in the past.
What are the side effects?
All adult flu vaccines are given by injection into the muscle of the upper arm.
Flu jabs are very safe, and most side effects are mild and only last for a day or so, such as:
- slightly raised temperature
- muscle aches
- sore arm where the needle went in – this is more likely to happen with the vaccine for people aged 65 and over
To help reduce the discomfort you can continue to move your arm regularly and take a painkiller, such as paracetamol or ibuprofen. Some people, including those who are pregnant, should not take ibuprofen unless a doctor recommends it.
It’s very rare for anyone to have a serious allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) to the flu vaccine. If this does happen, it usually happens within minutes and the person who vaccinates you will be trained to deal with allergic reactions and treat them immediately.