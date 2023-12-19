Esther Rantzen has revealed that she has joined Swiss organisation Dignitas, which helps people have an assisted suicide

Although Esther Rantzen never smoked, it is still possible to get lung cancer. Photograph by Getty

TV personality Esther Rantzen revealed that she has joined Swiss organisation Dignitas, which enables individuals to have an assisted suicide. Esther Rantzen unfortunately, contracted adenocarcinoma, which usually starts in the mucosal glands, designed to keep the airways moist. Adenocarcinoma represents about 40% of all lung cancers and is the most common type in people who have never smoked. That said, smoking is still the biggest risk factor for adenocarcinoma, although it is more pronounced for other types such as squamous and small cell cancer.

Although Esther never smoked directly, she was exposed to passive smoking—firstly while growing up with two smoking parents and then from smokers in the office, which was common until the nineties. Remember how clothes smelled after we left the pub? Imagine what our lungs looked like? Passive smoking is thought to contribute to many lung cancer deaths in the UK, but fortunately, this is improving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She could have just been unlucky and inherited a genetic mutation involving a gene called p53, which helps repair cells after exposure to toxins. Usually, people with this mutation develop cancer earlier in life. If you have a family history of lung cancer, especially the adenocarcinoma type, it would be worth asking your GP if you can be referred to one of the many genetics clinics around the UK and, of course, be especially vigilant to avoid smoke and other toxins.

Other risk factors include exposure to other agents such as silica dust, diesel fumes, and asbestos. It is widely known that Esther Rantzen worked in Lime Grove Studios for over 20 years,which had piles of white dust in alleys staff regularly walked through purported to beasbestos. Asbestos, surprisingly, is still present in many buildings in the UK. If you suspect you have some, there are many experts to call and even your local council.

Esthe Rantzenr, being asthmatic, may have had many X-rays over the years, and chronic radiation exposure is still a significant risk for cancer. Radioactive radon gas causes between 3% to14% of all lung cancers in the UK. House levels are highest in Wales and Cornwall but can also leak from granite surfaces and stone walls in older buildings. You can buy devices that can detect radon and other toxin levels if you are concerned.