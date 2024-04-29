Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MPs are set to debate the topic of assisted dying in a session at Westminster Hall on Monday (April 29) following a campaign which was backed by journalist Dame Ethser Rantzen.

The 83-year-old campaigner has stage four lung cancer and has opened up in the past about joining the assisted dying clinic, Dignitas, in Switzerland. She has used her platform to campaign in favour of assisted dying laws in the UK, after revealing that current laws mean that her family may be at risk of prosecution if they helped her to travel to the Zurich clinic. The legendary broadcaster and Childline founder called the possibility “not right” and “not ethical”.

Under current laws in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, assisted suicide is illegal and punishable with a maximum prison sentence of up to 14 years. In Scotland, while ‘assisted suicide’ is not a specific offence, assisting in the death regardless of consent of someone can leave open the possibility of being charged with murder or other offences.

A petition for a debate in the House of Commons on assisted dying, which was backed by Dame Esther, has now gained more than 200,000 signatures. This means that the debate will go forward for MPs to take part in for the first time in two years.

Dame Esther Rantzen

A group of high-profile figures and celebrities are set to gather outside parliament in support of assisted dying laws in the UK, including journalist ad broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby, whose brother Nathan suffered from motor neuron disease (MND). Others expected to attend include prominent campaigner Peter Tatchell and actor Dame Susan Hampshire. Dame Esther will not be in attendance due to her health.

Great British Bake Off judge Dame Prue Leith, who has publicly campaigned in favour of pro-choice legislation, will not be able to attend due to filming commitments, but said: “What is needed is less pearl-clutching about whether this reform should happen, and more serious, constructive debate about how to craft the best possible law for our dying people.” Campaign group My Death, My Decision said that the upcoming debate is a “significant moment in the campaign for a compassionate assisted dying law”. However, Dr Gordon Macdonald, chief executive of the campaign group Care Not Killing. said that it was a missed opportunity to discuss fixing the UK’s palliative care system instead.

He said: “Instead of discussing this dangerous and ideological policy, we should be talking about how to fix the UK’s broken and patchy palliative care system so everyone can have a dignified death.” Monday’s session at Westminster Hall will not include a vote, with MPs only set to debate and discuss the topic. It comes after a reports by MPs in February warned that the government must consider what to do if the law is changed in one part of the UK, as well as Isle of Man or Jersey, adding that the government should be looking to be “actively involved” with discussions.