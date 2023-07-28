Employees who are working from home are skipping meetings and ignoring emails to shag their partners.

That is the news from a new survey that has lifted the lid on what hybrid workers are really getting up to when working from home, and how differently they act when they’re in the office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, increasing numbers of people have been working from home, and many have not returned to offices even after the official end of the pandemic.

People working from home have been getting down and dirty during work hours. (Picture: Kei / Adobe Stock)

The study, conducted by TonerGiant, revealed that roughly one in 10 Brits are having sex on company time. Most commonly, employees admit to socialising with friends and family on the clock when working from home, and 27 per cent of British hybrid workers have done this within the past year.

A further 21 per cent have also done gardening or DIY, and 17 per cent of those surveyed have slept on the job too. 16 per cent have also been playing video games, the survey claimed.

However, Stuart Deavall from TonerGiant has suggested that this simply means people are balancing their time better, and productivity hasn't necessarily decreased.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: "Now that working from home is a staple part of work culture in the UK, many Brits have got comfortable with the hybrid working life. Naturally, your behaviour will differ from your home and your office, but we wanted to find out more about which workplace confessions are more common in which location.

“According to the data, one in ten hybrid workers have had sex on the clock when working from home. Almost 20 per cent admit to sleeping during the working day at home, and 16 per cent have played on a games console. One in five admit to working on an application for a new role whilst working from home - however this is more common in the office.