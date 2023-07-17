No matter how well we sleep - or how long for - it feels like we always wake up craving more.

Getting a good night's sleep is essential for our overall health and well-being. But many people struggle with sleep-related problems, from being uncomfortable in bed to being disturbed by children or pets - or more serious health problems like insomnia or sleep apnea.

All of this can lead to us struggling in the daytime, perhaps struggling to focus at work and not being as "switched on" when speaking to people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are plenty of things you can do to get a better night's sleep, with recommendations from the NHS and using sleep trackers to find out just how well you drifted off to Dreamland.

One such tracker that will be released soon is Pokemon Sleep - where increasingly more Pokemon will gather around Snorlax each night depending on how well you slept. With the advice below, you could easily catch 'em all!

Stick to a sleep schedule

Maintaining a regular sleep schedule can help regulate your body's internal clock. Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. This consistency can help improve the quality and duration of your sleep.

Create a relaxing bedtime routine

Establishing a calming routine before bed can signal to your body that it's time to wind down. Engage in activities that help you relax, such as taking a warm bath, reading a book, or practicing relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation. Avoid electronic devices as the blue light emitted can interfere with your ability to fall asleep.

Create a sleep-friendly environment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ensure that your sleep environment is comfortable, quiet, and cool. Use blackout curtains or an eye mask to block out any unwanted light. Keep noise to a minimum, and use earplugs or white noise machines if necessary. Adjust the room temperature to a cool and comfortable level to promote better sleep.

Avoid stimulants

Limit your consumption of stimulants such as caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol, especially in the hours leading up to bedtime. These substances can interfere with your sleep cycle and make it more difficult to fall asleep or achieve deep, restful sleep.

Get regular exercise

Engaging in regular physical activity during the day can contribute to better sleep quality. However, try to avoid vigorous exercise close to bedtime as it can increase alertness and make it harder to fall asleep. Aim for moderate exercise earlier in the day.

Manage stress and worry

If racing thoughts and anxiety keep you up at night, try stress management techniques such as journaling, practicing mindfulness, or talking to a trusted friend or professional. Finding healthy ways to cope with stress can help you relax and promote better sleep.

Watch your diet

Advertisement

Advertisement