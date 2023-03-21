Thousands of children are born with Down Syndrome all over the world every year

Every year, approximately 3,000 to 5,000 children are born worldwide with an extra chromosome that can cause Down Syndrome, according to figures from the United Nations. To help raise awareness of this condition, a global annual day of awareness was created almost two decades ago. The aim of the day, called World Down Syndrome Day, is to help more people to understand the disorder, and how we can all better support those who have it.

So, what is Down Syndrome, when is World Down Syndrome Day, and how can you get involved? Here’s what you need to know.

What is Down Syndrome?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Down Syndrome is a condition where a person is born with an extra chromosome, and so they have 21 instead of 20. There’s no known reason for it, and it occurs by chance. People who have the condition have a range of learning and physical disabilities, but they will also have a variety of abilities too. The condition affects people differently, and some people who have it will need more support than others while some will be able to lead more independent lives.

When is World Down Syndrome Day?

World Down Syndrome Day takes place every year on 21 March. This year it is today (Tuesday 21 March). This specific day was chosen to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome. The aim of the day is to highlight the rights of people with the condition, as well as celebrate their abilities,marking the importance of their wellbeing. The annual day began in 2007, which means that this year is the 17th year.

People are encouraged to wear odd socks in support of World Down Syndrome Day on 21 March.

What is the 2023 theme of World Down Syndrome Day?

Every year, World Down Syndrome Day has a different theme. This year’s theme is ‘with us, not for us’. This message is key to a human rights-based approach to disability and asks people to treat those with Down Syndrome the same as everyone else. People with the condition are asking for recognition that they can work with people to do things and they don’t always need someone to do something for them.

What is the Lots of Socks campaign?

As a symbol of World Down Syndrome Day, people are asked to wear odd socks to help them to start the conversation about Down Syndrome with others. The idea behind the campaign is that odd socks are instantly noticeable so people will be asked why they aren’t wearing matching socks, and that is when they can then begin a discussion about the condition. People don’t have to wear odd socks to get involved though, they could also wear socks that are colourful or distinctive in some other way - anything that will get them noticed so they can begin talking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those who do take part in the campaign are asked to share photos of their socks, along with their messages and stories, on social media using the hashtags #LotsOfSocks and #WorldDownSyndromeDay to show their support.

To help raise money to support the work of Down syndrome International (DSi) you can also buy official World Down Syndrome Day socks for both adults and children online.

How can you get involved in World Down Syndrome Day?