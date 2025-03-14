World Sleep Day: How to get a good night’s sleep, according to the experts

User (UGC) Submitted

While a good night’s sleep is one the most important things for our health, new research from Haypp has revealed that 35% of Brits sleep for less than six hours a night - far below the NHS recommendation of 7 - 9 hours.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The body’s internal sleep system can be easily disrupted, and there are a number of things that can throw off the internal body clock. According to the research, by www.haypp.com/uk, 42% of Brits blame stress for their lack of sleep, claiming their sleep quality is impacted when they’re feeling overwhelmed. An additional 20% are unsure why they struggle to switch off at bedtime, making for a frustrating night.

From temperature to what you eat for dinner, Sleep Expert Susan Leigh, reveals the habits that could be ruining your sleep, and the solution to a restful night could be simpler than you think!

Keep it cool in the bedroom

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being too warm can interrupt your body’s natural regulations of temperature during sleep, and actually disrupt things like REM cycles. REM or deep sleep, is incredibly important for your body and mind to recover from the day, and high temperatures can lead to decreased deep sleep. People struggling with their sleep may be waking feeling unrefreshed or with a foggy head, but might not necessarily be linking this to having been too warm in bed. Being too warm before sleeping might be something we associate with summer, but even things like having the radiators on too high in the evening, and as you sleep, can really throw off your sleep patterns!

Getting outside

Getting outside in the morning and evening is one of the easiest hacks for improving your sleep. Seeing light in the morning and avoiding artificial light in the evening is really crucial for regulating sleep patterns. Light is important for sleep because it controls the body's internal clock which signals when it’s time to be alert and when it’s time to rest. With more light in the spring and summer months, it’s definitely easier to get outside to soak up some Vitamin D and keep your body in a consistent sleep schedule.

Rich food

Rich foods, particularly those high in fat and protein, can disrupt sleep by overloading the digestive system and causing discomfort. These foods take longer to break down, which can lead to indigestion, acid reflux, or bloating, making it difficult for the body to relax fully. Consuming heavy meals late in the evening also raises the metabolism, keeping the body active when it should be winding down for rest. This can make you feel restless and unable to unwind fully before bed. It’s best to have dinner earlier in the evening to have plenty of time to digest, and opt for organic ingredients over ultra-processed foods.

Steer clear from cigarettes

It can be hard to break certain habits, especially when it comes to things like smoking. But it’s really important to avoid smoking cigarettes in the evening if you want to start prioritising your sleep. Nicotine is a stimulant, which can keep you awake, and can keep you from falling into a deep, satisfying sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Markus Lindblad, from Haypp, added: "Quitting smoking is no easy task, but looking to reduce the number of cigarettes you smoke, especially in the evening, can be really beneficial. Switching to alternative, less harmful nicotine products, such as nicotine pouches , are a key tactic to helping you quit smoking. This habit change will lead to a number of health benefits, and hopefully improve your sleep too!”