Young Adults Say NHS Mental Health Services Are Failing Them – Nearly Half Now Paying for Private Therapy

The UK’s younger generations are being let down by NHS mental health services, with long waiting times and limited local support leaving millions struggling to cope. That’s the finding of new research from Finbogo, a ground-breaking digital platform designed to streamline public access to private healthcare practitioners, which reveals the mental health system is failing to meet the needs of Gen Z and Millennials.

The nationally representative survey of 2,000 UK adults aged 18–44 found that 1 in 2 people (50%)—equivalent to 28 million adults—have needed mental health support in the past five years. Yet instead of timely, therapeutic help, many have faced delays, dismissals, or medication-only approaches, leaving their conditions to worsen and personal costs to mount.

While over a third (35%) of those who sought help were referred to an NHS therapist, many experienced significant delays before treatment began. During that time, mental health issues often intensify, leading to an increased sense of isolation, worsening symptoms, and disruption to work, study, and relationships. For young adults navigating anxiety, depression, trauma, or eating disorders, this lack of timely support can make early recovery less likely and lead to a greater need for crisis intervention later.

A further 27% were only offered medication with no accompanying therapeutic support. While medication can be helpful for many, relying on it as the sole response often leaves patients feeling unheard and unsupported, particularly when they are seeking space to talk and be understood. Masking symptoms without addressing the root cause risks chronic issues taking hold.

With NHS services overstretched, 30% of respondents took matters into their own hands and opted for private care. This number increased to 48% when accounting for all those who eventually paid for therapy, highlighting a growing trend towards self-funded care.

Waiting times were revealed to be a huge barrier for people accessing mental health services. Over half of respondents (56%) said that NHS delays stopped them from accessing the support they needed.

Equally troubling is the human experience behind these numbers. 39% of people said they didn’t feel listened to when they did seek NHS mental health support. Feeling dismissed or rushed can prevent individuals from opening up again, disrupt continuity of care, and leave lasting emotional scars.

Finally, 28% of people—around 7.8 million adults—reported that there were simply no accessible NHS mental health services in their local area. Whether in rural communities, small towns, or underserved inner cities, a lack of local provision makes seeking help harder, and makes mental health recovery even more geographically unequal.

Dr Irfan Rafiq, Consultant Forensic Psychiatrist & Medical Director of Harley Street Mental Health said:"This research confirms what far too many young people already know: when they reach out for NHS help, the system often isn’t there. Whether it’s long waits, being prescribed medication without proper discussion, or simply not being taken seriously, Gen Z and millennials are being let down. As a result, many feel they have no choice but to turn to private therapy."