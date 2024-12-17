Yule be lonely this Christmas: Winter loneliness hits Gen Z harder than any other generation

Azar

New research reveals that winter is the most challenging season for Britain’s younger generations, with 79% of Gen Z calling it “the toughest time of the year”. With Christmas just around the corner, 77% of Gen Z admit to feeling lonely during the festive season, compared to just 47% of Baby Boomers.

In fact, 58% of Gen Z report feeling lonelier during the winter than at any other point in the year, making them the most affected group. While Millennials follow closely, with 53% experiencing heightened loneliness during the winter months.

Distance and lack of connection are key contributors, according to new research from all-in-one online video chat platform, Azar. Nearly a quarter (23%) of Gen Z say they struggle with loneliness in winter because they don’t have a large social group, or a significant other (20%).

Almost one in six (14%) don’t live close to family, while one in five (20%) say they can’t travel to see loved ones. 27% wish they had a broader social network, and 35% believe making new connections could help ease their loneliness.

On a positive note, the study of 2,000 UK adults, by Azar, which has been designed to complement offline friendships by fostering meaningful online connections, reveals that many Brits are finding effective ways to overcome feelings of isolation. And although Gen Z is most impacted by loneliness during the winter, it’s also the most proactive group when it comes to seeking out solutions.

A significant 79% of Gen Z actively take steps to feel less lonely. What’s more, 81% say they have found ways to overcome feelings of isolation, and seven in 10 (72%) report successfully combating the winter blues - up from 63% of the broader UK population.

When it comes to fighting winter loneliness, six in 10 (63%) adults agree that forming new connections is the most effective approach. This proportion is even higher when it comes to Gen Z (69%).

Delving deeper into Gen Z's perspective, 69% of Gen Z respondents have alleviated their loneliness during the winter by making these new connections online, and 66% have found that using video chat services specifically helps. What’s more, one in five (22%) have reduced feelings of isolation by engaging in meaningful conversations through digital platforms.

Other ways this generation battles the winter blues include joining a gym (31%), planning social activities ahead of time (30%) and joining online communities and groups (20%). While 14% engage in volunteering, 16% chat to others on gaming forums, and 19% have adopted a pet or spent more time with furry friends (20%).

With Christmas approaching, it’s no surprise that 79% of Gen Z love the holidays, but 27% struggle with the pressure to go out and socialise. In fact, nearly a quarter (24%) prefer socialising online during the winter.

In a world that can sometimes feel lonely, Azar provides the gift of human connection, allowing users to meet new people from around the globe with a single tap, all from the comfort of their home. Designed to foster authentic connections, Azar’s tools and technology help facilitate more safe and meaningful interactions.

In fact, the leading global video chat platform has launched its new feature, the ‘Azar Badge’; a recognition that highlights active users who participate in a meaningful number of lengthier video calls and consistently exemplify positive engagement and respect within the Azar community.

The new feature serves as a symbol of trust and acknowledgment, encouraging users to create meaningful connections while fostering a culture of mutual respect.

Dr Becky Spelman said, “Everyone can feel lonely at times, but nobody should be lonely all the time - and there’s no need to be. The key to overcoming loneliness lies not in the number of social interactions, but in the quality of them.”

“To really connect with someone, you need to spend quality time together. Whether it’s meeting up physically for a walk or a meal, or using modern technology like Azar, not just to add likes to someone’s post, but to actually connect with them in a genuine, meaningful manner. Whether it’s rekindling with an old friend or forming new ones, building relationships that resonate authentically is the key to banishing loneliness and embracing happiness.

“The research from Azar shows that 63% of adults believe forming new connections is the most effective way to combat loneliness during the winter— a promising finding, as building connections is a powerful tool for emotional wellbeing."

“No matter your age, you can use technology to your advantage by complementing in-person friendships with meaningful relationships formed through platforms like Azar, which is designed to foster authentic connections."

Sunki Kim, Vice President and Head of Azar at Hyperconnect, said, “At Azar, we understand that winter can be a particularly challenging time for Gen Z, who may feel a heightened sense of loneliness during the festive season. Our research highlights the proactive steps many are taking to combat these feelings, including forming meaningful connections through technology.

“We are proud to offer a platform that facilitates authentic relationships, enabling users to connect with like-minded individuals both locally and globally. With just a tap, Azar transforms the experience of meeting new people into a simple and enjoyable process, ensuring that no one has to feel alone during the holidays.”

Start a video chat on Azar to meet with new people from across the globe or right in your country this Christmas. What better way to learn about new cultures and connect with strangers in a safe and secure environment?

Azar is a global video chat platform that allows users to meet new people from around the world. With Azar Video Chat Mode, you can safely and instantly connect with others via video to discuss shared interests, and create authentic connections. Start chatting now.

Dr Becky Spelman’s Top Five Tips for combatting winter loneliness:

Quality over quantity - When interacting with others, whether in person or online on a platform such as Azar, remember that it’s the quality of the interaction that matters most. Give your current and potential friendships time to grow, remember that nobody – including you – is perfect, and be prepared to relax and have fun!

Get festive your way - Don’t forget that while holidays like Christmas can be fun, you have the freedom to choose to celebrate your way - or not at all. The social pressure of the festive season can be stressful, as experienced by 27% of adults, so accepting that they don’t have to be “perfect” can provide much-needed relief.

Be patient - When connecting with others, try to ensure that everyone has the space and time they need to express themselves. Often, people whom we don’t immediately seem to have that much in common with become increasingly intriguing the more we interact. Remember, every interaction is a step toward learning, growing, and finding the people who truly enrich your life.

Enjoy your own company - Remember that being alone is not the same as being lonely. Much as we all benefit from social interaction and meaningful connections with others, it’s more than okay to occasionally have a day of simply enjoying your own company.

Embrace healthy habits - Stay physically well during the winter months by ensuring you eat plenty of vegetables, consider taking a vitamin D supplement during the darkest time of the year, and stay physically active. You’ll experience benefits to both your physical and your mental well-being.