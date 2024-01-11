An urban explorer has delved into another of Derbyshire’s historic sites – offering a glimpse at a railway station that has been closed for 60 years.
Lost Places & Forgotten Faces is an urban explorer who has visited a number of derelict and demolished sites across Derbyshire – with his most recent venture taking him to the site of an old railway station at Breadsall. These photos show what is left of the former station – which was last served by passenger trains six decades ago.
1. Breadsall Station
Breadsall Railway Station is a former train station that was located in Breadsall, Derbyshire. It was opened by the Great Northern Railway on its Derbyshire Extension in 1878. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
2. Station history
The station itself was very close to the village and was provided with substantial brick buildings, including a two-storey station master's house and single storey offices on the platforms. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
3. Last passenger services
The passenger service at the station finished in 1953, while goods services ended in 1962. The line itself continued in use for passenger services until 1964, and for goods until 1968. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces
4. Remnants of the past
The platforms and their buildings were gradually demolished, although traces remain. The single storey buildings became unsafe and were pulled down. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces