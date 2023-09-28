Telling news your way
Mind-blowing photos show workers maintaining and painting top of Blackpool Tower through the years

If you haven’t a head for heights, even looking at these might turn you to jelly.
But our incredible Blackpool Tower has been continuously maintained through the years. Some of these brilliant pictures show workmen perched precariously between the iron girders, paint brushes and riveting tools in hand keeping our tower at its best. It was all in day’s work for them but it’s incredible to think they carried out this kind of super-dangerous work without any safety equipment, but that’s how it was. There is one from the 1960s which looks like a harness might have been in place. The more recent photos from the 1990s forward are when healthy and safety was paramount with hard hats, harnesses and other safety equipment. But even so, they are brave to be up there!

There's not a hard hat in sight for this brave chap painting away almost at the very top of Blackpool Tower in 1953

1. Keeping our tower at its best

There's not a hard hat in sight for this brave chap painting away almost at the very top of Blackpool Tower in 1953 Photo: Historical

Another lick of paint should do it. These workmen are almost as close as you can get to the flagpole on Blackpool Tower, 1960s

2. Keeping Blackpool Tower at its best

Another lick of paint should do it. These workmen are almost as close as you can get to the flagpole on Blackpool Tower, 1960s Photo: Archive

Rigger Mark Smith puts the first touch of gold on the very top of the Tower for Blackpool Tower centenary, 1994

3. Keeping our tower looking its best

Rigger Mark Smith puts the first touch of gold on the very top of the Tower for Blackpool Tower centenary, 1994 Photo: National World

Right at the top - restoring the turret

4. Keeping our Tower at its best

Right at the top - restoring the turret Photo: Submit

