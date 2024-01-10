Looking at Glasgow as it stands now you might not think it to be in such close proximity to ancient wonders such as castles - but you’d be wrong.
In fact there are loads of castles (or the remains of castles) around Glasgow. There was even a Glasgow Castle, right in the city centre, around where the Royal Infirmary and Cathedral Square are now - although the exact site isn’t known and no trace remains of the building. Much of Glasgow as we know it now sprung up around 250 years ago as the transatlantic tobacco trade gave way to the rise of heavy industry on the River Clyde, erasing much of Glasgow's ancient past replacing them with red and blonde sandstone tenements.
For anyone looking to get in touch with Scotland's historic roots, or tourists coming to the city looking to see beyond the historical veil of industrial Glasgow, here are 16 ancient castles less than an hours drive from Glasgow City Centre.
1. Stirling Castle(12th century)
Stirling Castle, pictured here with snow covered mountains Stuc a Chroin and Ben Vorlich in the distance, is one of the largest and most significant castles in Scotland. Sitting strategically on Castle Hill, part of a 350 million-year-old rock formation, the castle has seen at least eight sieges - including an unsuccessful one by Bonnie Prince Charlie. The castle dates from at least early 12th century, present buildings mostly built between 1490 and 1600 Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Ardrossan Castle(1140~)
The castle dates from the 15th century and stands on a ridge which was defended by a moat. It takes just under an hour to drive here from Glasgow. The castle remained until 1648, when Oliver Cromwell's troops destroyed it, removing much of the stone and taking it to Ayr to build a fort, called the Ayr Citadel, there. The ruins of this castle still stand, but are in hazardous condition.
3. Dumbarton Castle(1220~)
Set high upon in ancient volcanic plug an the River Clyde, Dumbarton Castle has the longest recorded history of any stronghold in Scotland, dating back 1,500 years. Throughout its history it was a mighty stronghold, laid siege by Vikings and a place of shelter for Mary Queen of Scots. Today there are stunning views from the White Tower Crag, sometimes as far as Ben Lomond. Photo: Getty Images
4. Balloch Castle(1238~)
Though the castle now lies derelict, it was once the main visitor centre for the park, while also acting as the headquarters for the Countryside Ranger Service. The earls of Lennox built the original Balloch Castle around 1238. The earls afterwards moved their base to the island of Inchmurrin in Loch Lomond, where the remains of a late 14th-century castle can still be seen. What we now call Balloch Castle is the mansions built in 1808 which look over the site, which are well worth the visit in their own right.
