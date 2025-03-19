Brough Superior’s among star lots heading to H&H Classics motorcycle and scooter auction

Vintage scooters including a stunning 1966 Vespa (Douglas) SS90 Super Sprint, will also be offered on 26th March

A brace of Brough Superiors from the 1930s, one built for and ridden by George Brough himself, are going under the hammer with H&H Classics on Wednesday, March 26.

They are among the notable models at the Classic Motorcycle and Vintage Scooter Auction which takes place at the National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull, West Midlands, and has more than 270 lots ranging 113 years being auctioned.

The motorbike enjoyed by marque founder George Brough is a 1930 Brough Superior SS100 Works MCC Edinburgh Trial Entry estimated at £200,000-£240,000.

Just 21 SS100s were produced that year, and this one was ridden by its famous owner in the demanding MCC Edinburgh Trial.

It has subsequently featured in publications and Brough records, was restored by marque guru Tony Cripps in 1980 and has previously been on loan to the National Motorcycle Museum.

Mike Davis, senior motorcycle specialist at H&H Classics, said: “If you’re looking for a seriously rare and special motorcycle then you don’t need to look much further than this 1930 Brough Superior SS100.

“When you also consider it’s a works-prepared machine which George Brough used in the tough MCC Edinburgh Trial, then it reaches another level of desirability.”

The other special Brough making up the distinguished pair is a 1937 Brough Superior SS80, which has been in the same ownership for the last 68 years.

An ‘all correct numbers’ machine that starts with ease and runs very well, it is expected to fetch between £48,000-£52,000.

Other classic motorcycle auction highlights include a stunning 1955 Vincent Series C Black Shadow, estimated at £34,000-£36,000 and labelled as a potential ‘show winner’, plus a very rare 1922 Coventry Eagle S68, believed to be the sole surviving S68 model and estimated at £12,000-£14,000.

More modern offerings catching the eye include a family owned from new 1980 Ducati 900SS, estimated at £20,000-£22,000, and a 1982 Harris Kawasaki F1 Race Bike, built by Harris Performance, estimated at £10,000-£12,000.

Scooter enthusiasts also have an impressive selection of collectable models to choose from.

A 1963 Lambretta TV200 (GT200) with comprehensive history, and which has undergone a stunning restoration and is arguably the best GT200 available, is expected to reach between £14,000-£16,000.

Meanwhile, a 1966 Vespa (Douglas) SS90 Super Sprint is also estimated at £14,000-£16,000. It is fully running on the original engine and is offered in exceptional condition with almost all original paint.

Mike added: “Our auction is brimming with highly sought after classic motorcycles and vintage scooters. As such, we expect it will attract many enthusiasts looking for their next dream ride.”

All lots will be available to view in person at the National Motorcycle Museum, Solihull, from 1pm on Tuesday 25thand from 9am on Wednesday 26thMarch, while the vintage scooter sale then commences at 10am and the classic motorcycles auction at 12pm. Anyone looking to bid on one of the lots can do so in person, online, by telephone or by leaving a commission bid.

For more details about any of the classic motorcycles or vintage scooters, or to register to bid, visit www.handh.co.uk.