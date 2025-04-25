End of the line: The demise of the traditional landline and the nostalgia it leaves behind

Landline Phone

Once a staple of every British household, the humble landline phone is fast becoming an antique relic according to new research by Censuswide for broadband supplier Zen Internet.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK is preparing for the switch-off of the traditional landline system and it could see fewer homes owning and using a landline home phone. Zen’s survey ahead of the switch to digital phone technology found that while more than half (52%) of Brits still have a landline, only 15 per cent use it regularly.

In the survey older generations felt landlines gave "better call quality" and "a more personal feel", but the reality is that most landlines now sit unused, collecting dust while households juggle multiple smartphones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main reasons cited for keeping a landline is as a backup in case of poor mobile reception (41%) or to stay in touch with elderly relatives who prefer the traditional dial tone (39%).

Retro Phones

Only a third of Brits do intend to take (or have already) the digital voice alternative to the landline when the switch over occurs, with 29 per cent still unsure and only 34 per cent saying they won’t maintain a phone connection other than mobile.

Interestingly, 44 per cent of 25 to 34 year olds are choosing to retain a landline when the switch off happens.

But there is lots of nostalgia associated with the landline phone which could be lost. Technology is moving fast and there are already YouTube and social media clips demonstrating children’s bewilderment when faced with rotary landline phones, a mainstay in UK homes just over 50 years ago, and #landlinephone has its own hashtag with amusing clips of home phone usage from bygone years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The great phone number memory test

Landline Telephone

Once upon a time, remembering six or more phone numbers was the norm. Now? Not so much. Zen’s survey found that only a third (34%) can remember friends' or family members’ landline or mobile numbers. A surprising number of Brits struggle to recall even one mobile number, despite carrying a phone packed with hundreds of contacts.

‘Can I speak to your daughter?’ – a forgotten ritual

For those over a certain age, few things were more nerve-wracking than calling a crush’s landline and praying their parents wouldn’t answer first. Then you were told by your parents to get off the phone because it costs too much, after you’d sat in the draughty hallway where the landline was usually kept.

The evolution of ‘Hello?’

Another nostalgic trend online is the evolution of how we answer calls. From the once-standard "[Family Name] residence, who’s speaking?" to the era of "Hello?", the shift to mobiles has seen phone etiquette reduced to a simple "Yeah?" or even a suspicious "Who’s this?".

To prove just how much has changed, social media users are sharing clips of their most awkward "Hello?" moments, from unexpected work calls to the terror of answering an unknown number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should we actually be worried?

Stephen Warburton, Managing Director at Zen’s retail division, said: “While the nostalgia surrounding our experience of landline phones over the decades is entertaining, our survey highlights some real concerns. Nearly half (46%) of landline users worry that removing home phones could lead to more loneliness, particularly for older generations. Two-thirds (66%) also fear that without landlines, grandparents and elderly neighbours will struggle to stay connected.

“As for the switch to Digital Voice, there’s still widespread uncertainty. According to our survey, over a third (34%) of Brits have little or no understanding of the impending shutdown, with confusion highest among women (41%) and younger generations.”

Stephen added: “We’re keen to support everyone who values the reliability and personal connection that a landline brings. We also understand that moving to a digital network may be more complex for vulnerable customers, particularly those who are elderly, have disabilities, or have critical health equipment connected to their phone line. As an industry we’re working hard to ensure a smooth transition to the new digital technology and our recent research also helps us understand what help people need to make the digital switchover.”

With a third of Brits (34%) planning to ditch landlines altogether and another 32 per cent intending to switch to Digital Voice, it’s clear that traditional home phones are on borrowed time. But if nothing else, the memes and memories they leave behind will ensure they’re not forgotten just yet.