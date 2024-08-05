Entire catalogue offered without reserve in one-off automobilia auction

By Danny Rughoobeer
Contributor
5th Aug 2024, 1:43pm

H&H Classics has announced a very special automobilia auction, taking place on 17 August, with the entire catalogue being offered by one seller and all lots offered without reserve.

The Christine Hodges Petroliana Sale takes on Saturday 17th August and comprises 329 collectable items appealing to all tastes and budgets.

Highlights of the Petroliana Sale include a rare power hand-shaped glass petrol pump globe. H&H Classics knows of only one other example to sell at public auction which fetched more than £10,000.

Adam Sykes, classic car and automobilia consultant at H&H Classics, said: “What makes this a particularly special auction is the fact the entire catalogue is offered without reserve. It was amassed by Christine over the last four or so decades, with input from her husband, a well-known car club member who sadly passed away last year.

“It’s a fascinating mixture of original forecourt items and contemporary decorative pieces and such a diverse offering means there’s something for everyone, be that a £50 enamel sign or a glass petrol pump globe that could well achieve several thousands of pounds.”

Another highlight of the automobilia auction is a trio of oil dispensers, complete with their miniature glass globes.

Adam added: “It’s difficult to predict a total estimated value of Christine’s collection, but we are confident that whatever that figure is, there is likely to be a great deal of interest in the items.”

To find out more about any of the items in the sale, or details of how to view and bid on the lots, visit www.handh.co.uk.

