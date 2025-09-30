Penrhos Polish Village: Historic Gwynedd Site to Feature in New Documentary

The significance of the redevelopment of Penrhos Polish Village has garnered interest from local and international communities, keen to document the progress and history of Penrhos. Recently, a group of students from Lodz Film School in Poland, one of the world’s most widely recognised film schools, spent two weeks at Penrhos, filming footage for a documentary about the site.

Penrhos Polish Village lies in the heart of Gwynedd. A historic site, which started life as an RAF base, the village became home to Polish soldiers, airmen, naval personnel and civilians after the Second World War and has since become a significant part of the UK’s Polish community.

The 90 residences and communal spaces, which were acquired by North Wales social housing provider ClwydAlyn in 2020, are currently an independent living facility for elderly residents.

Much-needed investment in the buildings and infrastructure at the site, will see new homes and community assets being built, with a recent ground-breaking event signalling the start of construction. And as news of the redevelopment of the site spread internationally, four film students took the opportunity to capture the changing face of Penrhos.

Students Michał Krzywicki, Jerzy Poniatowski, Kuba Brylski, and Dorian Telniuk were fascinated by the location. Said Kuba: “We were very surprised. We did not expect such a place. We had never seen a retirement home like this before, and it is a pity that there are no similar ones modelled after Penrhos in Poland!”

The students’ main motivation for taking on this subject was their personal connection to the Polish military. Michał’s grandfather was an anti-communist partisan, while Kuba’s grandfather fought in the Warsaw Uprising and is the president of a Polish Veterans’ Association.

Said Michal: “We felt that a place like Penrhos, with its residents, deserves to be remembered for how it looked and functioned over the years, what it looks like now, and the history of its inhabitants, whose lives, especially in their earlier years at the site, were filled with hardships, worries, and longing for their homeland.”

Kuba said he felt welcomed by the Penrhos community, describing them as, “incredibly warm, friendly, and kind people.” Adding, “It was pure joy to spend nearly two weeks with them.”

Explained Kuba: “The most interesting aspect of this village is the diverse history of how its residents came to be there. Whether they come from Wales, England, Poland, or Ukraine, they all ended up here in unexpected, sometimes almost magical ways.

“The stories of how they arrived, often spanning many years, teach younger generations about the sacrifice and courage they showed, while also filling them with hope and positive energy. Together, they created a wonderful community surrounded by buildings reminiscent of beautiful Polish manor estates.”

As transformation is embraced at Penrhos Polish Village, the documentary will provide a timely reminder of the individuals who have resided there over the years and their exceptional narratives.

Craig Sparrow, Executive Director of Development at ClwydAlyn said: “We are very much looking forward to seeing the finished documentary about Penrhos.

“There are so many personal stories and unique perspectives from residents who have lived at Penrhos. The thoughtful creation of this film is an incredibly fitting way to honour them.”

Concluded Michał: “It is clear that Penrhos needs to change somewhat. We hope that this wonderful place will continue to exist for many, many years in a new form that still refers to its best times, and that the residents will be as satisfied with their lives here as they have been so far.”

The redevelopment of Penrhos Polish Village has been made possible thanks to an investment from a Welsh Government grant, following discussions between ClwydAlyn, Cyngor Gwynedd and Welsh Government.

