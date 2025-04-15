Research reveals popular and declining bikes from famous British brands

Version of the Royal Enfield Bullet have been continuously in production since 1932.

A new analysis has revealed how certain models from Britain’s most famous surviving motorcycle brands are increasing in popularity or declining towards extinction.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though it’s been many decades since a British motorcycle brand led the sales charts, both new and retro models that carry the same names remain popular with UK motorists, as current licensing trends show.

Many of the most famous British motorcycle brands emerged at the end of the Victorian era, later supported wartime efforts, and even faced periods of extinction during their long, storied histories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of their research into the most endangered motorcycle models, Bikesure, a specialist bike insurance broker, can reveal which models from the most iconic British brands are surging and declining the most in UK ownership over the most recent years of available data.

The Tiger Explorer is part of a long-running model line of Triumph bikes that began in the 1930s.

BSA

More than seven decades on from Birmingham’s BSA Motorcycles being the world’s largest bike manufacturer, the resurrected brand is enjoying a rapid resurgence among UK owners.

Newly released bikes by BSA have enjoyed one of the greatest relative increases in ownership in the United Kingdom of any new model. The Gold Star 2022 was the first bike released by the brand in 40 years. Taking design inspiration from the original 1950s model — a decade when Birmingham was at the heart of global motorcycle production — ownership of this year’s version saw a year-on-year increase of +497%.

While the overall number of BSA owners is increasing under the new leadership of Classic Legends Pvt Ltd, Bikesure’s analysis did also identify 55 unnamed BSA models declining to zero registered owners in the UK in the most recent year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Norton Commando is a British Norton-Villiers motorcycle that was built from 1967-77.

Triumph

Triumph’s origins date all of the way back to the early 20th century, and the brand found a new lease of life in the early 1990s when it was reborn in Hinckley, Leicestershire.

Triumph's legacy remains strong today with more than 200,000 of its bikes currently registered under UK ownership. This is a 56% increase from just ten years ago.

Bikesure’s analysis of the most recent Triumph licensing shows 95 models experienced a year-on-year decline in registered owners, including versions of the Daytona Centennial, Tiger Explorer XCX, and Scrambler 1200 edition that starred in No Time To Die (2021). Triumph models with the greatest recent surge in owners include the Speed Twin 900 (+469%), the Scrambler 900 (+364%), and the Tiger 1200 Rally Pro (+146%).

BSA's Gold Star 350cc (1953) was built during a time when Birmingham was at the centre of the world for motorcycle production.

Royal Enfield

The first Royal Enfield motorbike was built as long ago as 1901 when it was headquartered in Redditch, Worcestershire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it has been many years since its last UK factory ceased operating in Bradford-upon-Avon, the Royal Enfield name is a multinational brand in the present day and can boast being the world’s longest-running, continuous motorcycle manufacturer.

One of its most iconic and enduring model lines is the Royal Enfield Bullet, which has been continuously in production since 1948. According to Bikesure, there are currently more than 8,400 identifiable Bullets registered with UK owners. The rarest of these models is a Bullet Electra CL EFI DLX (2013-16) with just 14 of them having registered owners.

The Royal Enfield bikes with the greatest recent increase in owners are the Hunter 350 E5 (+1,481%) and the Scram 411 (+66%), while those with the biggest decline were the Meteor 350 E4 (-50%) and the Himalayan 20 (-4%).

Norton

The Norton Motorcycle Company is currently based out of Solihull, West Midlands and it first began building motorcycles in 1902.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its early beginnings, it has gone bankrupt or into administration multiple times. Its most recent revival came in 2020 when it was acquired by TVS Motor Company, marking a new chapter in its story.

There are even 556 Norton models built in the pre-World War II period that are still registered to UK owners out of more than 17,600 owned in total.

The Norton bikes with the greatest year-on-year increase in relative ownership are the Commando 961 SP (+4,633%), V4 SV (+1,033%) and the Dominator (+10%). While those with the greatest decline are the V4 SS (-5%), Commando 961 Cafe Racer (-3%), and the Commando 850 (-0.4%).

Clews Competition Machines (CCM)

CCM is a boutique motorcycle brand based in Bolton, Lancashire. It was founded by Alan Clews, a successful Trials and Scrambles competitor, who began building custom bikes in 1971 after acquiring BSA’s remaining factory stock when the company closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are currently 5,000 CCM models either licensed or SORN (Statutory Off Road Notification) in the UK. Bikesure’s analysis also identified 18 CCM models that emerged either as new models or from having zero owners the previous year, including: the Bobber, Heritage 71 and Infinite Maverick.

While a few CCM models have declined in ownership, such as the C-XR 230-E (-5%) and FT 35S (-4%), the majority of its bikes are either consistent or steadily growing in ownership year-on-year. The model with the greatest growth in owners is the C-XR 125 (+8%).

Among the tens of thousands of motorbikes that Bikesure considered in their research, they also identified 30 which are the closest to extinction on UK roads. You can read more about their findings here: www.bikesure.co.uk/motorbike-extinction/2040/