Search is on to find Britain’s oldest Kilner jar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

British housewares brand, Kilner, has launched a nationwide search to find and fame the oldest Kilner jar, to commemorate the brand’s rich heritage and the incredible longevity of its products.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The versatile jars have been a staple in homes across the country for over 180 years, helping to transform disorderly pantries, cupboards and shelves into enviable spaces.

Now, Kilner is inviting keen-eyed fans to delve into their cupboards in search of their oldest jars. Whether it’s a family heirloom, a second-hand purchase, or a jar that has been in continuous use for decades, Kilner want to hear about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you need help identifying your jar and estimating how old it might be, head to Kilner’s social pages for guidance from the experts, who have rummaged through the archives to help you uncover the history behind your jar.

Do you own an old Kilner® jar?

If you think you might be the barer of the UK’s oldest Kilner jar, send your name, a picture of your jar and details about how and where you acquired it to [email protected] or message Kilner on Instagram or Facebook.

Once the oldest jar is verified, Kilner plan to celebrate its story with a special feature on the website and social media channels. Plus, the winner will receive £200 worth of Kilner products to upgrade their kitchen storage. The competition closes at 23:59pm on the 28th of October.

Best known for its range of stylish glass jars, Kilner established in 1842 and embodies quality, durability, and sustainability with its high-quality food storage solutions. The brand has since turned its interests towards helping homeowners lead a greener, more sustainable lifestyle by encouraging healthier eating practices and reding food waste. Kilner jars help food last longer, ensuring you make the most out of every ingredient and aids cooking from scratch, which is significantly improves gut health and overall well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are incredibly proud of Kilner's enduring legacy and the role our jars have played in the home over the years," comments Jo Booth, Brand Manager at Kilner. "The search for the oldest Kilner jar is not just about finding an antique, it's about celebrating the stories that our jars have been a part of. We can’t wait to read about all the special memories they have created.”

To find out more, visit www.kilnerjar.co.uk.