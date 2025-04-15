Sir Elton John’s former Aston Martin among notable lots hammered away at Duxford auction

A highly original 1965 Bentley S3 Continental Flying Spur sold for £90,000

Almost 100 classic and collectible cars worth a combined value of around £2m have found new homes following H&H Classics first Cambridgeshire auction of the year.

Top seller was the left-hand drive 1986 Aston Martin V8 Volante which changed hands for an undisclosed six-figure sum within hours of the auction finishing. Meanwhile a highly original 1965 Bentley S3 Continental Flying Spur is remaining in the UK after selling for £90,000, while an older restored, left-hand drive 1956 Mercedes-Benz 190SL will be relocating to the Continent having sold for £81,000.

Of the cars to exceed their top estimates, it was the Aston Martin DB7 supplied new to Sir Elton John CBE which drew the most applause, selling for £40,250 against a guide price of £23,000 - £27,000.

Proof that excellent cars still fetch strong prices, a stunning 1970 Jaguar E-Type 4.2 Litre Coupe, which had been exhaustively refurbished by an aircraft engineer, soared past its £50,000 - £60,000 guide price to make £73,600.

Although, it was not the highest priced Blue Oval car on the day, many onlookers were surprised when the single family owned, low mileage 1977 Ford Granada MK1 commanded £29,531 against a guide price of £16,000 - £20,000.

Among the rarities on offer, it was a 1953 Allard Palm Beach MkI, that prompted the most excitement. One of just 16 ‘home market’ examples, it was hammered away for £56,250, more than £16,000 above its lower estimate

James McWilliam, sales manager at H&H Classics, said: “At a time with so much global uncertainty and volatility, it’s incredibly pleasing to achieve such strong results on behalf our trusted vendors. The sales show that demand for classics around the world remains healthy and cars with sensible estimates will achieve strong levels of interest”.

Other notable results included a one owner from new 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG that was hammered away for £19,969, almost £5,000 above its lower estimate, a hand built 1948 Alvis TA14 Supercharged Special, that sold for £38,812, nearly £4,000 above its lower estimate, and a 1996 BMW Alpina B3 3.2 which had emerged from long-term storage and was being sold to benefit the British Heart Foundation. A rare car, it defied its non-running status to sell for £15,188.

Meanwhile, there was also success for no reserve models, including a 1900 Locomobile Type 2 5½ hp Spindle-Seat Runabout, which was the oldest lot on the day and was auctioned for £29,812.

For a full list of the results from H&H’s auction, visit www.handh.co.uk.

Meanwhile, owners of classics and collectables looking to benefit from the high levels of interest in H&H’s auction by selling with them at their next sale at the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, on 21st May, can contact the team to discuss their entry on 01925 210035 or email [email protected].