'The Wonders of Doctor Bent': Award-winning author on his latest novel

Award-winning author Paul Crawford tells how the composer Elgar’s music-making at Powick Asylum inspired his latest novel, The Wonders of Doctor Bent.

In The Wonders of Doctor Bent, a literary thriller, the worlds of Jason Hemp, an English lecturer, and Dr Bent, the unlikely Medical Director of high-security psychiatric hospital Foston Hall, come together in a dark tale of murder, revenge and abandonment. Attempting to track down his twin brother’s killer, Jason finds his life unravelling in unexpected and frightening ways, whilst visionary Dr Bent attempts to reform Foston Hall into a more humane, creative place, all while facing his own mental health challenges.

I found inspiration for the novel in the figure of the composer Edward Elgar who as a young man played violin at orchestral concerts at the Lunatic County Asylum in Powick, between Worcester and Malvern. In 1879 he became Band Instructor there, clearly appreciating the value of developing the creative lives of patients (at that time often referred to as inmates).

Similarly, Dr Bent strives to bring the humanizing forces of architecture, reading, art, music and theatre to patients whom society is glad to see locked up for long periods behind high walls or fences.

In essence, The Wonders of Doctor Bent is about creative survival despite mental illness and reflects my career in founding the field of health humanities and leading research as a professor at the Institute of Mental Health, The University of Nottingham. We see in Dr Bent just how important the arts are for maintaining our mental health. He champions creative practices as part of a ‘shadow health service’ beyond medications and other psychological treatments.

It has been stunning to receive such positive reviews for the novel by leading figures in the world of mental health and literature. Here are a few!

"Crawford is a master storyteller. The Wonders of Doctor Bent covers deep and dark themes in a compelling and highly engaging manner. Be prepared to be taken on a thrilling adventure that delves into the very essence of what makes us human...” - Professor Ahmed Hankir, Consultant Psychiatrist, and author of The Breakthrough

“I loved the book! The Wonders of Doctor Bent is an engaging and entertaining novel. Paul Crawford has created two memorable central characters, and draws on his own real-life experience of health humanities and creative practice to draw us into his vividly realised version of life in the contemporary English midlands.” - Professor James Moran, Professor of Modern English and Drama, The University of Nottingham

"Brooding, brilliant and beautiful." - Dave Chawner, standup and TV comedian, mental health campaigner and author of Weight Expectations

“A moving tale of loss and love. Jason Hemp breaks down after his perfect brother is murdered and Dr Bent, an imperfect, thrill-seeking, motorcycle-riding healer, fights to transform the humiliating state of the public services. His revolutionary changes are undermined, and he is left wondering what it is all for, and resolves to repair his own dark wounds...” - Kam Bhui CBE, Professor of Psychiatry, University of Oxford

"A beautifully written and engaging psychological thriller that will keep you thinking long after the final page… With impeccable prose and a thought-provoking plot, this dark literary thriller not only captivates fans of the genre but also offers profound value to those with lived experience of or an interest in mental health, shedding light on the complexities of compassion and accountability." - Dr David Crepaz-Keay, Mental Health Foundation

"A brilliantly written thriller which draws us into the dire consequences of adverse childhood experiences. It poignantly reveals the potential for recovery." - Gene Beresin MD, Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School

"Moving storytelling and vivid characters take the reader on an emotional journey of grief, loss, and love. Though the themes are dark this novel is a celebration of the resilience of the human spirit. Crawford at his very best." - Thomas Curran, Leading psychologist and author of The Perfection Trap

The Wonders of Doctor Bent is available at Amazon, WHSmith, Foyles, Waterstones, Cranthorpe Millner, and all good bookshops.