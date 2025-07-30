England celebrate Euro 2025 triumph in style at Homecoming event in London

An overwhelming 65,000 fans descended on the capital to show their appreciation for the Lionesses in a Homecoming Celebration at the Queen Victoria Memorial.

England Women’s turbulent journey to defending their crown proved a mission complete on Sunday in Switzerland, as Sarina Wiegman’s side triumphed 3-1 on penalties against World Champions Spain.

The 23 players, manager Wiegman and backroom staff arrived to the event in style, with an open-top bus journey culminating in an on-stage presentation led by former Lioness Alex Scott.

Nigerian singer Burna Boy (L) performs with England's Dutch head coach Sarina Wiegman (R) during the England women's national football team homecoming victory celebration on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace

While tumultuous roars sounded from the fans at the sight of their heroes, and renditions of Sweet Caroline and River Deep, Mountain High played, Scott also intriguingly mentioned that of ‘a few surprises’ for the England squad.

And the surprises certainly did not disappoint, with Wiegman’s favourite artist Burna Boy being revealed from the side of the stage.

The three-time successive Euros winner first appeared starstruck, and then began jubilantly dancing just as she had done after the shootout in Basel

on Sunday.

Soon came another guest reveal as soul singer Heather Small arrived on stage to perform Proud, with the song proving one of the Lionesses’ anthems for their tournament journey in Switzerland.

England captain Leah Williamson was also given the honour of raising the Euros trophy in front of the thousands of fans, with impressive fireworks exploding to paint the skies of Buckingham Palace red.

The skipper appeared emotional when interviewed by Scott, saying: “I’ve been crying all the way down The Mall, this is unbelievable.

This is probably one of the best things we’ve ever been a part of, so thank you for coming out.

“There’s lots of ways to win a football match, and we repeatedly did it the hard way. But I think you can see how much we care about playing for England, how much we love it.

“2022 was a fairytale and this feels really hard-earned, and we’re very proud of ourselves and we hope you are too… Thank you so much for being with us. Stay with us, this story is not done yet.”

The Lionesses will indeed aim for further glory, with a 2027 World Cup in Brazil becoming an ever more visible speck on the horizon. Qualifiers will start for England in February 2026, with Wiegman’s side hoping to secure their spot as one of the 32 nations competing for footballing world domination.