Aldi recruitment drive: 4,500 jobs up for grabs as supermarket prepares for Christmas

If you’re looking to earn some extra cash over the festive season, Aldi may have the answer. The budget supermarket has just launched its 2025 Christmas recruitment drive and there are 4,500 jobs up for grabs.

The German discount chain plans to recruit 4,500 store colleagues ahead of Christmas as it prepares for the busy festive period and its future expansion plans.

The supermarket is looking to hire for a wide range of permanent store positions to help replenish stock and assist customers during the busy season and into 2026. Roles on offer include Store Assistants, managerial positions and cleaners.

Aldi remains the highest-paying UK supermarket, with starting pay for Store Assistants at £13.02 an hour nationally and £14.35 inside the M25. It is also the only UK supermarket to offer paid breaks to all colleagues, which is worth more than £1,425 a year for the average store colleague.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi, our goal is to make high-quality, affordable food accessible to everyone – and at Christmas, demand for that always increases. That’s why we’re bringing more colleagues into our stores, ensuring we continue to deliver the very best experience for our shoppers.

“Our people are at the heart of our success, and once again we’ll be closing all our stores on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. It’s important to us that our colleagues have the chance to enjoy a well-deserved break and spend valuable time with their loved ones.”

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s continued growth plans as it looks to open a store a week before the end of the year. This is in line with Aldi’s long-term aim to have 1,500 stores in the UK.

Those interested in applying for a career with Aldi can visit the Aldi website for more information.