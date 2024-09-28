Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

When it comes to food and drink, a lot of our choices are based around habit and ease.

It turns out that includes how we consume foods, as well as what we choose to eat.

There are some foods that a lot of us eat on a regular basis, but we might be making life harder for ourselves, or in some cases not getting the best taste out of the delicious treats, by sticking to the tried and tested ways of consuming them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are five foods that we have all been eating wrong - and the right ways to be eating them.

Marmite

One TikToker is convinced that nobody should be eating Marmite 'raw'.

Taking to the social media site, content creator Amy Sheppard explained why. In the caption of the video, she wrote: "This is going to change your Sunday morning Marmite toast... Forever." She also said her trick would blow her followers minds.

She went on to say that she likes to make what she calls 'grilled Marmite' or 'baked Marmite'. First she takes two slices of bread, and toasts one side under the grill. On the untoasted side she then spreads a layer of butter, followed by a "nice, thick layer of Marmite".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She then places the slices of bread, Marmite side up, back into the grill until they are "golden brown, and crisp and bubbly". According to her, the Marmite goes really “sticky and gooey, and has this kind-of chewy, caramelised flavour to it”.

5 foods you've been eating wrong including pizza and cake - and how eat them right. Composite image by NationalWorld/Mark Hall. | NationalWorld/Mark Hall

Pizza

According to Italian pizza experts, the right way to eat a Neapolitan-style pizza is by folding it into a folded shape, with the base on the outside and the topping on the inside. As we all know, when you hold a slice of pizza by the crust, it begins to sag as you eat it and you often start to loose the toppings which slide down. This would not only prevent this from happening, but also mean you don’t have messy fingers and get to eat all of your tasty toppings.

Cupcake

Cupcakes often have all the frosting or icing on top, which means that you get lots of it with some bites of cake and none with others. If you’re eating it with your hands you often also end up with the topping on your nose. To avoid this, simply cut your cupcake in half widthways, then turn the top piece over and sandwich the icing between the two sponge pieces.

Burger

We usually eat burgers with the thickest part of the bread bun at the top, but it’s better to eat them the other way - what we would think of as being upside down. This is because the extra bread soaks up the juices and prevents the bottom side, which is usually thinner, from becoming soggy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banana

Bananas grow upwards from the stem so if, like the vast majority of people, you tend to prise the yellow fruit open from the stem end, you're actually doing it the wrong. The easiest way to open, and therefore eat, a banana is from the opposite end, which is the tip. Give it a squeeze, then peel it open as usual, and use the stem to grip while you squeeze.