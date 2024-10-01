Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi’s new Roosters range is available to shop in stores now.

The budget supermarket Aldi has done it again with their new Roosters fried chicken range as it takes on KFC for the crown of ‘finger lickin’ good food.

Aldi has launched a brand new friend chicken range that has been inspired by the fast food chain KFC. I was more than happy to taste test the entire range and compare it to the colonel's original recipe.

We love a Friday night KFC in our house so were the perfect candidates to really put the Aldi range to the test. I wanted to work out which one was really the best so I looked at packaging, price, cooking time and of course taste. We took this test very seriously and considered everything and to make it fair everything we tasted from Aldi we ordered from KFC.

Aldi vs KFC Packaging

At first glance the Aldi Rooters almost looked like a cross between KFC and Nandos with the red coloured packaging and rooster logo. Aldi has thought about everything as you can order chicken drumsticks, skin on fries, chicken poppers and gravy.

Aldi vs KFC Price

What we ordered - Chicken thighs and drumsticks, Hot Chicken wings, Popcorn chicken, Chicken Tenders Skin-on-fries, gravy, beans, coleslaw and sweetcorn. KFC price £38.78 Aldi price £22.20. Aldi’s Rooster range wins hands down on price. The prices start from as little as 79p for a tub of coleslaw.

Aldi vs KFC Cooking Time

When it comes to cooking time. Aldi’s chicken drumsticks and thighs take around 45 minutes. Everything else can be done in under 20 minutes in the air-fryer or microwave so total cook time is around an hour. KFC in an ideal world has no cooking time however, there has been a few occasions when we have had to sit in the car park waiting for over 30 mins for the food to cook.

Aldi vs KFC Taste

If you put both brands of food next to each other, there isn't much difference in the way it looks in fact I’d go as far to say that no-one would be able to tell which was Aldi and which was KFC. Even on a taste test, I was pleasantly surprised that they basically taste the same - the Aldi one was actually better because it wasn't at all greasy like KFC. The only thing that let Aldi down on the taste was the gravy. I really didn't like it and I think that is one of the main items people love from KFC.

Aldi vs KFC Winner

After everything we took into consideration and much debate with the family, we decided that based on everything Aldi was the winner. I would be happy to have this in the week as a treat instead of KFC. But when it comes to those nights mummy (me) really can't be bothered to cook we will still choose KFC.

