"Cloud23? Cloud 9 more like": Brooklyn Beckham's hot sauces look more like bubble bath
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It could be just me but there’s something about Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s new condiment range that has the aroma of ‘created on an episode of The Apprentice’ about it. Victoria and David’s eldest hasn’t had a great deal of luck with his business ventures so far, and I’m not convinced the latest one is going to buck the trend either.
Often referred to as a ‘nepo baby’ the 25-year-old has had dalliances with a variety of careers, given opportunities usually only afforded to highly experienced and supremely talented people in the field. However, thanks to Brooklyn’s parents, he doesn't need to expend time or energy getting to the top, that door is always opened for him.
At the age of 15, he played in the Arsenal FC Academy, but left in 2015 after not receiving a scholarship. The following year, aged just sweet sixteen, Brooklyn was hired to photograph a campaign for Burberry BRIT, a decision which was understandably criticised by several prominent photographers. Chris Floyd said Burberry's decision to employ him was a "devaluation of photography" and "sheer nepotism", with fashion photographer Jon Gorrigan saying it reflected the "injustice” in a lot of areas of the industry.
But undeterred, and clearly inspired by this extraordinary opportunity, in 2017, Brooklyn announced he would be attending Parsons School of Design at the New School in New York to pursue a photography degree. However, he failed to complete the first year of the four year course. Unsurprisingly, a book of his photography published the same year received largely negative reviews and online ridicule.
Onwards and ever upwards though, Brooklyn performed yet another pivot in 2021 revealing he wanted to become a professional chef. And so began calling himself one. With no training or professional experience whatsoever, this too caused a stir among people questioning how he was qualified to host his ‘Cookin’ with Brooklyn’ video series. It turned out, each episode took 62 professionals to create, at a reported cost of $100,000.
And so now, he moves onto his entrepreneur era, launching his new condiments line with two hot sauces. The luxury Cloud23 range comes packaged in a way that inexplicably suggests it would be more at home in the bathroom cabinet. So much so, I can hear Alan Sugar in the background shouting: “What the blady hell is that? Looks more like a bottle of bubble bath to me. Cloud23? More like cloud-blady-9 if you ask me.”
Only time will tell how long or short lived this project will be, but, presumably the sauces are made by a real chef and so are likely to taste okay and with reports of millions of dollars in backing, an exclusive deal with Whole Foods and millions of social media followers, there should be no reason for this particular venture to fail. Unless everyone is as horrified by the packaging as I am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.