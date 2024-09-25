Is this the first look at plans for a new Old Trafford stadium for Manchester United? | Manchester United / Foster + Partners

Manchester United may have offered fans a sneak peak at what the new Old Trafford could look like as they unveiled plans to redevelop their Old Trafford ground.

Premier League giants Manchester United have unveiled plans to redevelop their Old Trafford ground - and the surrounding area - as part of a project the region's mayor claims could be "the biggest regeneration scheme ever seen in this country".

The club - nicknamed the Red Devils - has released an economic report commissioned to explore the benefits of creating a "world-class 100,000-seater stadium" as part of a regenerated Trafford Park - home to the current ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It said the independent report, a preliminary economic impact assessment by Oxford Economics, found the project could deliver an additional £7.3 billion per year to the UK economy, as well as 92,000 new jobs, 17,000 new homes and bring an extra 1.8 million visitors to the area each year.

Is this the first look at plans for a new Old Trafford stadium for Manchester United? | Manchester United / Foster + Partners

Man United, and the landmark Old Trafford ground, sit at the heart of the plans - and it is images featuring a potential new stadium that have caught the eye of many supporters. Although no design for a new stadium has been released, several parts of a promotional video detailing the regeneration project feature a distinctive 'bubble'-style design representing the new Old Trafford.

The design shown is similar in style to the distinctive Allianz Arena, home to German giants Bayern Munich, with other elements reminiscent to the 'Bird's Nest' stadium in China, which hosted the 2008 Olympic Games.

A video unveiling plans for the regeneration of Trafford Park may offer Manchester United supporters a first glimpse of plans for a new Old Trafford. | Manchester United / Foster + Partners

Proposals for the Trafford Park project have been handled by lead architects on the Stadium District, Foster + Partners, who have outlined plans on how to "best to utilise the land around the stadium to regenerate the area into a powerful driver of sustainable growth centred around a sports, residential, entertainment, business, and education campus".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the boost to the economy, the report also highlighted the potential for further impact as a result of potential changes to the rail infrastructure around Old Trafford. The work is ongoing, with final recommendations being handed to the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force, which includes the likes of former United captain Gary Neville, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and is chaired by Lord Sebastian Coe.

When the creation of the taskforce was announced, Mayor Burnham said: "The development of one of the most iconic stadiums in world football will help attract investment, create jobs, and lead to new opportunities that will not just benefit Trafford but communities across our city-region and beyond.

“Greater Manchester has been a hive of innovation and creativity for centuries, and sport has played a huge role in shaping our past and present. This bold and exciting vision for the future of Old Trafford and the surrounding area can become another success story for our city-region."

The newly-released video also features a quote from Burnham saying the redevelopment "could be the biggest regeneration scheme ever seen in this country". Fans will be watching eagerly for future updates.