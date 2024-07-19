Revellers enjoying the chilled out festival scene | Also

A lesser-known wellbeing festival with wild swimming, comedy and music is a magical experience hidden in Warwickshire countryside near Birmingham and the Cotswolds

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘This is the ultimate woo-woo festival’ jokes comedian and ex-doctor Adam Kay as he recounts scenes from his This Is Going To Hurt bestseller in the middle of a forest - and he’s got a point.

Once a year, this quirky well-being Summer festival re-emerges in the wilds of Warwickshire and this time I was there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also Festival at Park Farm Estate has managed to remain lesser known and therefore retain its spacious, laid-back atmosphere. There’s hardly any queues for stalls, let alone the well-maintained toilets.

Even wild swimmers flocking to the stunning lake - only open once a year for this event - have enough room to feel at one with nature amidst the untouched Capability Brown landscaping in Compton Verney.

In an age when popular events have become crammed to bursting, it’s amazing how unchanged this award-winning festival has stayed on the outskirts of Stratford-upon-Avon. In countryside that once inspired Shakespeare, the organisers urge festival-goers to “let ideas run wild” amid a theme of planets. There’s a large smiling sun at the centre of the grounds that later gets burned in Wicker Man style.

Yes, there’s cocktails, partying and dancing, often by the lakeside Rum Shack but there’s also morning yoga, author talks and book signings plus stages featuring live bands, famous poets and top comedians like Kay and Sara Pascoe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also

Saturday’s afternoon headliner on the main stage, Pascoe, is returning to gigs after having two children and is armed with a crystal to protect her from any negative vibes from the crowd. She says her pal and fellow comedian Aisling Bea gave it her, while doing a set on how awful it is to be a parent to an audience heavily filled with mums surrounded by children.

Yet although there are plenty of flower crowns being worn, this wellbeing festival isn’t full of alternative therapy junkies or hippies. The throng is largely middle-class families and women who’ve found a new love of wild swimming in their later years - me included. The grounds are packed with as many glampers and motorhomes as tents and camper vans. It’s all very dignified and there are even evening feasting sessions or rum, cheese and pasty tastings for those who want to pay extra.

Wild swimming at Also Festival Warwickshire

Scented walks and meditation, samba drumming classes, a pub quiz in the well-stocked bar and an art club are among a busy schedule filling the day while DJ sets and astronomy workshops take place under the stars in this divine, remote spot that feels a world away from anywhere.

There’s three stages - the main arena, lakeside and under the green canopy of the forest. That was my favourite as it felt like being holed away in secret, whether listening to the soothing tones of Windrush poet Salena Godden or laughing to Adam Kay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also Festival after dark

Other famous faces from Philippa Perry to Greek tragedy expert radio presenter and author Natalie Haynes and comedian Robin Ince are rustling about the festival site too following their appearances.

With a review of the weekend papers and a book shop, it feels like how the world-famous Hay Festival once was when it first started - but with a lot more yoga and meditation thrown in.

Just don’t make the mistake I did and take a portable chair with you. Everyone else was well equipped, although there’s plenty of grass to lie on but your bum may feel it in the end.

Also with Adam Kay at the Forest stage

After dark feels even more special as the fairy lights twinkle and flames lick the crisp air. There’s a Studio 54-style disco tent with glitterball and dancing in the bar as weekend revellers are encouraged to wear sparkle and sequins for a Saturday night procession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s only one weekend in mid-July, but if ever there was a place to feel rejuvenated and inspired with new ideas for the rest of the year, this is it.

Also Festival is a must for any festival bucket list. An oasis hidden in middle England and I can’t wait for it to return next year.