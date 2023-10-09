Black Friday is on the horizon, but shoppers will get the chance to secure some great bargains with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Here’s all you need to know

With summer fully over and autumn now upon us, avid shoppers associate this year with the likes of Black Friday. But, the opportunity to grab a bargain is coming sooner than you think as Amazon has announced a sale, reminiscent of Amazon Prime Day.

The upcoming sale has been named Prime Big Deal Days and is set to launch at midnight on Tuesday, October 10. The event will last for around 48 hours, ending at the end of Wednesday, October 11.

During this window, shoppers will be able to get their hands on some great deals from big brands across a variety of different categories including tech and beauty to Apple products, Amazon devices and air fryers.

It could be the perfect opportunity to snag some great deals with Christmas slowly creeping up on us all, with a huge discount on the Amazon Echo Pop regarded as one of the best deals available.

It could prove to be a very profitable day for Amazon. Amazon has over 200 million Prime members according to Backlinko and is available in 22 countries. In 2024, Amazon will celebrate its 30th birthday.

