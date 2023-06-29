If you keep seeing the number 444 in different places then it’s not a coincidence

Have you ever noticed that you keep seeing the same number in numerous places? If the same sequence of numbers keeps appearing in many different locations then it may feel that this is not a coincidence - and you’d be right in that thought. What you are seeing is an angel number.

Intuitive Guide and Soul Coach Melissa Amos told NationalWorld that “the more sensitive of us may also notice a little sensation when we see them; excitement, goosebumps and a feeling that helps us know that this could be a message from above”.

One of the most popular angel numbers is 444. But, what exactly is the significance of this number and what does it mean for love, family, health, wealth and work? Here’s everything you need to know - including what you should do if you keep noticing this number in your life.

What are angel numbers?

Angel numbers are sequences of numbers that hold spiritual significance and are believed to be messages from your spiritual team, according to Spiritual Life Coach Patience Chigodora. She says that everyone has a spiritual team made up of angels, the universe, spirit guides, ancestors and deities of your choice.

What is the significance of angel number 444?

Number sequences are a nod from the universe and a sign there is more to this life than meets the eye, according to Marilyn Devonish, a certified therapist who has been reading tarot and angel tarot for more than 20 years. She told NationalWorld that the number 444 is said to be about connection and receiving guidance and support from the angelic realm and the universe. She adds: “It can be a sign you are on the right path, on the right track, or a way for your intuition to confirm or bring something to your conscious attention. It’s also said to be a good energy for creating, focus, and having a solid foundation.”

Amos told NationalWorld that people should notice how the numbers 44 look like the letters AA, which links to the ArchAngels, the highest ranking angels who many call upon in their hours of need. She explains that in a sequence of three number 4s the third 4 rates to a person themselves. “It’s like you are being recruited, recognised by the Angels as being one of them,” she says. “This brings you a great opportunity to know that the healing and strength that are offered by the angels are in your hands now”.

Intuitive Guide and Soul Coach Melissa Amos. Photo by Becky Wright Photography.

The number 4 also symbolises stability and balance, intuitive energy healer Emily Patricia Fae told NationalWorld. She explains that if you find yourself feeling unstable or unbalanced, the appearance of the number 4 can be a sign that you are in need of support and guidance. So, when you see the angel number 444 repeatedly, it's an indication that your angels are working to support and guide you. She adds: “It's an opportunity for you to trust, listen, and connect with your angels and spirit guides, allowing their wisdom and guidance to flow into your life. They are there to assist you in reaching your goals and walking your chosen path.”

The meaning and significance of the angel number 444 explained by experts.

What does the angel number 444 mean for love?

In matters of love, the angel number 444 can mean different things depending on your relationship status. If you're single, the presence of angel number 444 suggests that your angels are in the process of guiding you towards your soulmate, says Fae, who is also an expert in the law of attraction and interpreting signs and messages. It's a reminder to trust in the journey and have faith that love is on its way to you. If you're already in a relationship, this number signifies that your angels support your choice of partner and that you're in the right place. However, it can also serve as a gentle nudge to ensure that your needs are being met within the relationship. Fae adds that a few adjustments or improvements can enhance your bond, considering that you already have a solid foundation.

What does the angel number 444 mean for family?

Family plays a significant role in our lives, providing us with roots and a sense of support. However, family dynamics can sometimes disrupt our stability so the meaning of 444 in relation to familial connections depends on your circumstances, according to Fae. When you constantly encounter the number 444 in relation to family, it might mean that your angels are guiding you to reach out and support a family member. Alternatively, it could indicate an opportunity for learning from someone or something within your family circle.

Marilyn Devonish, a certified therapist who reads tarot and angel tarot. Photo by Tony C French.

What does the angel number 444 mean for health?

Your health is another vital aspect of your life so if you see the angel number 444 in relation to it then it’s very important, says Fae. If you're currently in good health and feeling great, the presence of angel number 444 signifies that your angels are supportive of the choices you're making. This number can also serve as a reminder to slow down and take time to connect with yourself, nature, and your angels, however. On the other hand, if you're facing health challenges, angel number 444 is a sign that your angels are supporting your healing journey. For this reason, you should trust that they are guiding you towards renewed health and strength, adds Fae.

What does the angel number 444 mean for wealth?

When it comes to wealth and finances, the positive and abundant energy associated with angel number 444 suggests that you're on the path to financial stability and abundance, according to Fae. This number reaffirms that your angels are guiding you and are there to offer their unwavering support and guidance as you continue on your path towards financial success.

What does the angel number 444 mean for work and career?

With regards to your career, seeing the angel number 444 could be a clear sign that you are on the right life path, says Fae. The angels may be letting you know that they wholeheartedly support the choices you have made and want to guide you in taking steps towards your work goals. If you're feeling unhappy in your current career, however, seeing this number brings good news as it signifies that positive changes are on the horizon.

Where may I see the angel number 444?

The angel number 444 can present itself in numerous ways in your life. You might see them on your clock, your smart meter, the number of comments or likes on a social media post, car registration plates and even the time left on the washing machine, says Amos.

Spiritual Life Coach Patience Chigodora.

Chigodora, who is the founder of The InnerVerses which offers coaching, meditation and wellness workshops and events, adds that you may see it on a price tag, billboards or receipts. In addition, Some people may also see this number in their dreams or during meditation. The possibilities of where you might see this number are endless. She adds: “It's essential to remember that there's no one right way to receive angel messages, so be open to how it shows up for you personally”.